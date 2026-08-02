Beyond Time and Space in Diplomacy: Ambassador Jaiyeola Joseph Lewu at 80

Bola A. Akinterinwa

The beauty of diplomatic autobiographies is not simply because they are written by one-self, but primarily because they are authored by Ambassadors, High Commissioners, High Representatives, Papal Nuncios, Pro-nuncios, envoys, and Foreign Service Officers who all provide insider perspectives on various global questions, crises, conflicts, and peace negotiations, especially those in which they have been involved. Diplomatic memoirs are good primary sources for academic research. Memoirs retell high-stakes political disagreements. They remind of the behind-the-scenes negotiations risks to, and disruption of their family life.

Internationally speaking, there are many notable autobiographies and memoirs. There are the Lessons from the Edge: A Memoir, by Marie Yovanovitch, a former U.S. ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Ukraine. She was removed as a result of political disinformation campaign. This explains why her memoirs, published in March 2022, was best-selling. There are also the cases of An Accidental Diplomat: My Years in the Irish Foreign Service, 1987-1995, published in June 2001 by Eamon Delaney; Michelle Obama’s Becoming; published in 2018; Maya Angelou’s I know Why the Caged Bird Sings, published in 2009; and Nelson Mandela’s Long Walk to Freedom, published in December 1994.

Nationally, in Nigeria, there are the memoirs of Amb. Oladele Akadiri, entitled Diplomacy, World Peace and Security, published in 2003; Amb. Peter Layi Oyedele’s My Life Adventure: Memoirs of a Diplomat, published in 2010; Amb. Femi George’s From Rookie to Mandarin: The Memoirs of a Second Generation Diplomat, published in 2012; Amb. Oladapo Olusola Fafowora’s Lest I forget: Memoirs of a Nigerian Career Diplomat, published in 2013; Amb. Olusola Sanu’s Audacity on the Bound: A Diplomatic Odyssey, published in 2016; Amb. Abdul Rimdap’s Confidence in Diplomacy: Defending Nigeria at Home and Abroad, published in 2018; International Diplomacy and Palace Politics: The Memoirs of an African Prince, published in 2011 and authored by Amb. Abdullahi Atta; Amb. M. K. Ibrahim’s With Heart and Might, published in 2022; Humility in Diplomacy: Autobiography of Ambassador Bello Husseini Kazaure, published in 2023; Amb. Tayo Ogunsulire’s Citizen, Diplomat, Banker: The Autobiography of Ambassador Omotayo Ogunsulire, published in 2026; and Amb. Enny Onobu’s Fragments of Time, published in 2026.

Time and Space in Diplomacy

Time and Space are two inseparable definienda of diplomacy as an art and as science. Diplomats work with time in a given space. Time and space are companions of diplomats and they all go pari passu. It is the intellectual dimension that differentiates a diplomatist from a diplomat. There was the time the usage of diplomatist in classical diplomacy was in vogue. In contemporary times, the 1961 Vienna convention adopted the notion of ‘diplomats.’ The basic functions of a diplomat are representational, protective, and promotive. Functions of a diplomatist go beyond those of a diplomat. They include intellection processes and diplomatic inquiries, coupled with questions-raising written memoirs.

And true enough, the year 2026 appears to be the lead year when diplomacy is given a pontification or articulation. First, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) availed himself of the opportunity of the induction of the new Ambassadors-designate to put a stop to Africa being the centerpiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy. Originally, Africa was cornerstone from 1960 to 1976 and centerpiece from 1976 through May 2026. Since May 2026, Africa is no more the centerpiece but Nigeria and Nigerians, hence we talk about Nigerianocentricism, defined by the diplomacy of 4-Ds.

Put differently, in terms of foreign policy concentricism, there has been a further shift from Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari’s operationalization-defined 4-concentric circles to Ambassador Oluyemi Adeniji’s constructive and beneficial concentricism. Today, under PBAT, it is Nigerianocentricism in which there is now only one circle for all Nigerians. If we follow the logic of Professor Gambari, Nigerians in Nigeria and the immediate neighbourhood cannot but be the innermost circle. Those in West Africa will be in the second circle; those in Africa will be in the third circle, while the rest of the world without Africa will be in the outermost circle. By implication, Nigerians in the innermost circle are most important and therefore warrant priority attention before other Nigerians in other circles. With PBAT’s Nigerianocentricism, policy-making is no longer limited by time and space. Wherever Nigerians are found and at any time of need, foreign policy response of diplomatic protection and protection of the national interest remain the challenges to address.

Secondly, in 2026 alone, there have been three diplomatic memoirs: those of Ambassadors Onobu and Lewu, already publicly presented, as well as that of Ambassador Ogunsulire, which is forthcoming and which has the potential to shape the understanding of Nigeria’s roles in and current understanding of the 1960 crises in the Congo. On 28 July, Ambassador Jaiyeola Joseph Lewu’s Time and Space in Diplomacy: The Memoirs of a Diplomatist, published by Bolytag International Publishers in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, was presented at the Tafawa Balewa House in Abuja.

While Ambassador Onobu’s memoirs focused on fragmentation of time, Ambassador Lewu addressed the linkages between time and space in diplomacy. What impact has time on the life of Ambassadors Onobu and Lewu? How has space shaped the life of Ambassador Lewu? Ambassador Lewu’s memoirs is quite interesting in this regard. The memoirs has a pagination of 393 pp. without the preliminaries and 432 pp. with the preliminary pages. It was presented, as noted above, to the public on Tuesday, 28th July, 2026 at the Tafawa Balewa House, Conference Hall, as from 10.00 a.m. It has three editions: limp, hard back, and jacketed.

Without whiff of doubt, understanding a book review can be difficult or understood out of context because of the nuances in expectations. For instance, academics expect to hear the extent to which there has been any scientific value. Book vendors are interested in the extent of marketability of the book. Those reading for pleasure ask for experiential lessons and extent of simplicity of language of expression. More important, what is the extent of the author’s correct interpretation of events? In the same vein, has the book reviewer a correct understanding of the book under review. Did the reviewer put himself in the same shoes as the author? A book review, like any journal article review, is a tough exercise and challenge. A review or revoir in French can have a non-technical and technical meaning. In its non-technical sense and as an intransitive verb, a review can have seven different meanings: Examine again; Look at or study again; Look back upon, as in a memory; Think of retrospectively; To go over, as a manuscript, so as to correct defect; To make an inspection of, especially formally; and To write or make a critical review of, as a new book. In its technical sense, the legal and journalism frameworks clearly illustrate the technicality (vide the New International Websters Comprehensive Dictionary of the English Language, 2010 edition, p.1078) (vide the New International Websters Comprehensive Dictionary of the English Language, 2010 edition, p.1078).

In the legal parlance, a review means to examine or to determine the legality or correctness, as in the case of rulings or judgments of a lower court versus a higher court. Technically, it is a judicial revision by a superior court of the order or decree of a subordinate court. Similarly, in journalism, it is to write a review for a magazine. Besides, a review is a second, repeated, or new view, a retrospective survey, or examination. It is a critical study or examination, an article or essay containing a critical examination or discussion. It is also a periodical devoted to essays in criticisms and on general subjects. It is a formal or official inspection or view. In essence, a review is an article or essay containing a critical examination or discussion, a periodical devoted to essays in criticisms and on general subjects, a formal or official inspection or view.

On the basis of the foregoing, the main features of a review are retrospection, examination, study, criticism, correction, improvement, and a new view. To be able to respond to these challenges, a good reviewer should always seek to engage in correct interpretation and presentation of facts. In doing this, a ‘review conceptual approach’ can be adopted by a book reviewer: This enables an analytical and objectivity of purpose of a book review, rather than seeking to be a reviewer criticizing on a completely different parallel lines that never meet.

Grosso modo, it is generally agreed that a standard book review format cannot but include an introduction, summary, critical analysis, and a conclusion. But of what purpose does a critical analysis serve in the context of an autobiography? None, Interpretations of reported events can vary but no one can know better the understanding of an issue in which an autobiographers is personally involved. This is in spite of the psychology of human differences. This is why we have personally adopted a review conceptual approach.

In this regard, the word review, has two main functional challenges: examination and result. The examination is explained by the first three letters: R, E, and V while the result is explained by the other three letters: I, E, W. Put differently, a REVIEW simply means: R: Read the Book; E: Examine the sources, logical consistency of data in the various chapters, especially the organograms, tables, etc.; V: Verify the extent of scientificity of arguments put forward in the book; I: Inform this august audience and the generality of the public; E: Engage the author in the determination of extent of his contribution to existing knowledge; and W: What recommendation?

Based on this, Ambassador Lewu’s memoirs is printed on a white 70 grams MF Bond Paper. It is printed in 12 point size Times New Roman in terms of font size. Thus, it is therefore quite legible and friendly to the eyes. In terms of size of the book, it is 9’’x 6’’ and therefore quite handy. The style of presentation is not technical. It is written in plain English language and not ordinarily by a diplomat, but by a diplomatist. A diplomat is as defined in the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. A diplomatist, etymologically, is a diplomat with additional very sagacious mind that combines today’s Vienna Convention definition with intellection and critical thinking

Some Truths about Diplomacy

How many diplomats are diplomatists in Nigeria and even in the whole world? What is diplomacy really about? One truth about diplomacy was given by Ambassador Ignatius Olisemeka in his “Good Night, Ambassador Olujimi Jolaoso (1925-2016) published in The Guardian (Lagos) on 2 November 2016. As Ambassador Olisemeka put it: ‘the only word that can adequately capture this personage is “elegance. Olu Jolaoso is the epitome of elegance. Elegant in looks, in style, in taste, in manners, in conduct, and in character.’ Ambassador Olisemeka could not have been more correct. A diplomat and a diplomatist must combine elegance in various ramifications with his or her functional duties. Ambassador Lewu’s memoirs reflects this characteristic.

As said earlier, Time and Space in Diplomacy is chapterised into 14 and has a pagination of 393 without the preliminary pages, and 432 with the preliminary pages. In the preliminary pages of the book, Ambassador Lewu provided in the preface a background to his sojourn in multilateral relations which began in 1973 in Addis Ababa. A Trustee and Foundation President of the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN), Ambassador Oladapo Olusola Fafowora, wrote the foreword and noted that the perception of the diplomatic service as that of just living a comfortable live abroad, wining and dining in ornate offices is wrong. As he put it, it “is a gross misconception of the diplomatic service as it is more than that.” Ambassador Lewu expressed his profound gratitude to many notable people, including Ambassadors Fafowora, Azikiwe, Kayode Shinkaiye, Martin Uhomoibhi, Chuka Udedibia, Professors Olatunji Dare and Olu Obafemi. More important, Ambassador Lewu explicated in the introduction to the memoirs the originating dynamics of his diplomatic career, such as discipline, industry, courage, probity, integrity, and the fear of God.

Chapter 1 on entry into Foreign Service is interesting not because of factor of employment but because of keeping two jobs without due regard to one of them. Ambassador Lewu was already recruited into the services of the Kingsway Store of the UAC before he reported on 27th of June 1972 to the Ministry of External Affairs. What is noteworthy is that Ambassador Lewu said: “I never reported to the Kingsway store of the UAC, nor did I send them any letter to reject the offer of appointment.” A friend of his pestered Ambassador Lewu to reject the UAC offer so as not to block the chances of others. In the words of Ambassador Lewu, “if the UAC did not see me after three months or so, they would fill the post…” How life began in the Ministry of External Affairs, touring several states in Nigeria and going to Dakar, Senegal for language immersion was also covered in Chapter 1.

While Chapter 2 provides an account of his first mission in Addis Ababa from 1973 to 1975 as a Third Secretary, recalling how Ambassador Adegoroye presented his Letters of Credence to his Imperial Majesty, Emperor Haile Selassie and how he was overthrown, as well as his experience in Dublin, Ireland, Chapter 3 recalls his experience at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, from June 1977 to June 1979. Chapter 3 further analysed the support facilities and courses taken at the school, his encounter with the police, visit to the Holy Ghost Fathers in Canada, as well as triumph patriotism over betrayal and the need for adequate funding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Missions abroad.

Chapter 4 captured Ambassador Lewu’s activities from 1979 through December 1980 at the Home Office, with reflections on the demise of the Nigerian delegation in an Airforce F27 plane crash near Forcados, on May 26, 1980. In Chapter 5, diplomatic service at the High Commission in London, how the Economic Unit of the Commission was set up, the 1981 visit of President Shehu Shagari to Britain, and his return to the Boston University for the defence of his PhD dissertation on 7 April, 1981 were covered.

Ambassador Shehu Awak’s era and presentation of his credentials to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was the focus of Chapter 6. How he and Ambassador Kayode Shinkaiye went with him to a meeting with the British Parliamentarians and how Ambassador Lewu was taken to another meeting of Heads of Nigerian Missions in Salzbourg, Austria are explicated. The meeting in Austria was hosted by Ambassador J. K. Umar in 1982. What makes Chapter 6 particularly interesting was the recalling of the Falklands war between Britain and Argentina in 1982 and the visit of Ambassador Lewu’s mother, Victoria Omoboja Lewu, to London, thus making London a happy and successful post for him.

Chapter 7 gave a recap of Ambassador Lewu’s engagement in multilateral diplomacy from 1984 to 1987 in the Department of International Organisations when he returned to the Headquarters. Commonwealth Senior officials meeting in 1984 was discussed. So were CHOGM 1985 and 1987 and UNGA multilateral diplomacy discussed in the chapter. Ambassador Lewu’s tour of duty in Japan from 1987 to 1991 was explicated in Chapter 8. Chapter 9 is about the purchase of chancery building in Tokyo. Should it be purchased by cash and carry, swapping oil for property or by mortgage financing through the bank or financial institution? The chapter also covers Nelson Mandela’s visit to Tokyo, Cherry blossom festival (Hanami), how Reverend Kanana set foot in Nigeria and many tourist places of interest: the Lake on the Mountain Top, Toyota City, the Sapporo Winter Festival Mount Fuji, as well as vacation to Southeast Asian countries. Ambassador Lewu reflected on the East Asia tours and drew lessons for Nigeria.

Chapter 10 is particularly of interest because of the announcement of Ambassador Lewu as Ambassador to Brazil. He gave a synopsis of his participation in the induction course for ambassadorial appointees. The chapter also covers his accreditation letters and presentation, as well as the learning of the Portuguese language. More important, the Nigerian factor in Brazil, including the issue of drug trafficking by Nigerians, the worshiping of Yoruba gods like Osain, Orula Ibeji, Obba Babalu-aye, Ogun, Sango, Yemaja, Oya, etc., were some of the good attractions in the memoirs. Ambassador Lewu called it official visit to the State of Bahia: a Glimpse at Cultural Heritage.

The story of the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (Earth Summit), held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from 3rd to 14 June 1992 is discussed in Chapter 11. So are visits to the South of Brazil, Manaus in the Amazonas, Foz de Iguazu, as well as racial discrimination in Brazil and bilateral ties between Nigeria and Brazil. The impact of the assassination of Ken Saro-Wiwa and the contemptuous behavior of a Chargé d’Affaires was given in this chapter. The chapter also provides lessons from Brazil’s agricultural advancement and petroleum technology.

Chapter 12 further clearly illustrates Ambassador Lewu as a diplomatist per excellence. Life at the Harvard Center for International Affairs in 1997/1998 as one of the international Fellows is well explained. So is the Spring Asia Study Tour of 15-28 May 1998, visit to South Korea. Lessons drawn from the study tour are discussed in the chapter. Chapter 13 reminds of the common saying that ‘East or West, home is the best.’ The chapter talks about the return to Headquarters from Harvard University. How did General Sani Abacha die? Did he die by poisoned apple or as a result of excessive hot sex as new findings have suggested? The account of Ambassador Lewu on Abacha’s death is interesting in this chapter. Besides, Ambassador Lewu’s dear mother passed on, on December 1, 1998.

Again, why was Ambassador Lewu ‘not too enthusiastic to go to NIPSS? Answer: ‘I had spent much of my career time working and studying at the same time. I felt that I had enough intellectual capacity through these academic degrees…,’ he said. Every beginning cannot but have its end. Ambassador Lewu, the diplomatist, retired from the Nigerian Foreign Service on 8 January, 2000.

Finally, in Chapter 14, the story of post-retirement job with the United Nations and return to agribusiness in Nigeria is given. The chapter contains the concluding remarks in which the issues of obnoxious racial discrimination are raised, why loans should be used for intended purposes is explained, and why the Tinubu administration should continue to adhere to its non-aligned policy which has been embellished…through hitherto Foreign Minister, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, in his version of non-alignment, called strategic autonomy based on the diplomacy of re-ordered 4-Ds.

What evaluation and recommendation? Without any jot of gainsaying, it is a book of all the time that should be read time and over time, because it teaches the fear of God in many ways: need for humility, piety and self-discipline, dint of hard work, and particularly how to manage time and space, not only in the conduct of diplomacy, but particularly during diplomatic gatherings. Ambassador Lewu addressed how not to quarrel when one succeeds a colleague who refuses to give a handover note. He said, in the event of no handover note, there should be sanction. He suggested a minimum of four years of stay for diplomats serving at multilateral posts. Manpower development, he also posited, is a desideratum in light of the growing impact of artificial intelligence. He said inter-ministerial coordination is a sine qua non to prevent diplomats from negotiating from the position of ignorance as Nigerian missions hardly know about happenings in other Ministries when they relate with foreign countries. More importantly, Ambassador Lewu raised the recidivist question of poor funding of the diplomatic missions. Many poorer African countries devote about 5% of their national budget to diplomacy, but Nigeria only earmarks less than 1.5% of its budget. He believes that Nigeria should not engage in a diplomacy of penury or in diplomacy conducted in deficit. He insisted on the need to always reckon with the political and economic reports from missions rather than simply filing them away. And most importantly, what Ambassador Lewu tried to impact is the need for good management of time and non-abuse of space. However, there was little or no respect for time and space in both the presentation of the book and celebration of Ambassador Lewu at 80 even though ‘Time and Space’ are two critical definienda for the conduct and management of diplomacy.