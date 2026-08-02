With His Running-Mate Nominee, Uba Sani Deepens Inclusive Governance, Unity and Peace in Kaduna

Abu Ibrahim Abdulkarim

Politics occasionally rises above the arithmetic of elections to become a profound moral statement. Such moments transcend the immediate contest for power and redefine the language of leadership itself. Governor Uba Sani’s nomination of Comrade Jerry Adams as his running mate for the 2027 governorship election is one such defining moment. More than the selection of a deputy governorship candidate, it is a deliberate reaffirmation of a governing philosophy that has consistently sought to replace suspicion with trust, exclusion with inclusion, and division with shared citizenship.

In a state whose history has often been punctuated by painful episodes of ethno-religious conflict and mutual distrust, symbolism matters. Leadership choices matter even more. Kaduna has travelled a long and difficult road, bearing the scars of crises that fractured communities, weakened confidence and slowed development. Every major political decision is therefore weighed not merely for its electoral implications but for what it says about the future direction of one of Nigeria’s most diverse states.

Governor Sani appears fully conscious of that history. His declaration accompanying the nomination was both reflective and aspirational. “This decision is far greater than the selection of a deputy governorship candidate. It is a reaffirmation of the values that have guided our administration since I took the oath of office on 29 May 2023; the values of inclusion, justice, fairness, equity and the unwavering conviction that every citizen of Kaduna State deserves a genuine sense of belonging.”

Those words deserve careful attention. They reveal that the nomination was not conceived merely as a political calculation but as an extension of an administrative philosophy that has defined the present government from its inception. Indeed, the announcement appears to deepen a trajectory that has increasingly characterised the Uba Sani administration; one that places peace-building, balanced development and inclusive governance at the centre of public policy.

The choice of Mr. Jerry Adams is particularly significant because it resonates with Kaduna’s enduring quest for healing and reconciliation. A respected Christian leader from Southern Kaduna, Adams represents a region that has historically sought greater inclusion within the state’s political architecture. His emergence therefore carries a symbolism that extends well beyond personal accomplishment. It communicates the reassuring message that leadership opportunities remain open to merit, competence and character irrespective of religious affiliation or geographical origin.

That symbolism becomes even more compelling when viewed against Kaduna’s recent political history. For years, debates surrounding representation often mirrored wider anxieties about equity, fairness and belonging. Governor Sani’s decision projects a different narrative; one in which diversity is embraced as a strategic advantage rather than managed as a political inconvenience.

Perhaps the most profound sentence in the governor’s address was this: “Kaduna is a remarkable state, blessed with extraordinary diversity of faiths, ethnicities and cultures. That diversity is not a burden; it is our greatest strength.”

Few statements better capture the essence of democratic leadership in a plural society. Diversity has often been weaponised across Nigeria. Governor Sani proposes instead that it should become the foundation upon which enduring peace and shared prosperity are built. It is a philosophy that rejects zero-sum politics and embraces the higher ideal that every community must possess an equal stake in the state’s collective future.

Importantly, this nomination does not stand in isolation. It reflects a governance approach that has consistently emphasised equitable development across all 23 local government areas of the state. Investments in roads, healthcare, education, agriculture, water supply and rural infrastructure have repeatedly been presented by the administration as instruments of social justice as much as developmental policy. The underlying principle has remained constant: no community should be left behind.

The administration has equally demonstrated that security extends beyond military deployments. Sustainable peace requires dialogue, inclusion, justice and confidence in public institutions. Traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youth organisations and civil society have increasingly become partners in conflict prevention and peace-building. As security gradually improved across several communities, farming resumed, businesses reopened and hope slowly displaced fear. These developments reinforce an important truth: societies become secure not only when violence is suppressed but when citizens genuinely believe they belong.

Governor Sani acknowledged this reality when he observed that “lasting peace is built not only by security measures but by fairness, inclusion and equal opportunity.” That statement encapsulates what many now know and identify as the Kaduna’s Peace Model; a philosophy that links security directly with justice and development.

Equally noteworthy is the personality chosen to advance this vision. Comrade Jerry Adams arrives with credentials that extend well beyond politics. As Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service, he has earned national recognition for strengthening institutional efficiency, improving internally generated revenue through technology and transparency, and enhancing public confidence in tax administration. Under his stewardship, Kaduna expanded its fiscal capacity at a period when many sub-national governments struggled with economic uncertainty. Stronger revenues translated into greater capacity for investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture and social protection.

Yet perhaps Adams’ greatest qualification lies beyond administrative competence. Throughout his public career, he has consistently projected moderation, bridge-building and consensus. His reputation as a calm institutional reformer complements Governor Sani’s own emphasis on dialogue over confrontation and reconciliation over division. It is therefore unsurprising that the governor described him as “a man of integrity, humility and quiet strength” who believes that “Kaduna’s diversity must always unite us rather than divide us.”

Leadership is ultimately measured not only by policies but by the signals leaders deliberately send to society. Political appointments often become declarations of intent. By nominating a Christian from Southern Kaduna as his running mate, Governor Sani has chosen to reinforce the message that inclusion is not merely campaign rhetoric but an organising principle of governance.

Predictably, political observers will analyse the electoral implications of the decision. Such discussions are inevitable within democratic competition. Yet to reduce this nomination solely to electoral strategy would be to overlook its broader significance. Some decisions carry moral weight beyond politics. They reassure anxious communities. They restore confidence among previously alienated citizens. They strengthen the architecture of trust upon which peaceful societies are built.

The governor himself articulated this larger vision with admirable clarity: “As we look towards 2027, I invite every son and daughter of Kaduna State to see this moment not through the narrow prism of religion, ethnicity or geography, but through the broader vision of the Kaduna we are building together; a Kaduna where every child can dream without fear, every community can flourish, every faith is respected and every citizen has an equal stake in our common future.”

Those words may ultimately define the enduring legacy of this announcement. They invite Kaduna citizens to imagine politics not as perpetual competition between identities but as collaborative nation-building within the state. They challenge long-standing assumptions about exclusion while affirming that justice, fairness and merit remain compatible with political leadership.

No society emerges from decades of mistrust overnight. Peace is cultivated patiently through courageous decisions, equitable governance and sustained dialogue. Inclusive politics alone cannot solve every challenge confronting Kaduna, but it undoubtedly creates the atmosphere within which lasting solutions become possible.

History often remembers leaders less for the offices they occupied than for the bridges they built. Governor Sani’s nomination of Comrade Jerry Adams appears intended as one such bridge; a bridge across regions, across faiths, across old suspicions and toward a more cohesive future.

If the past was too often defined by the politics of difference, this moment offers Kaduna an opportunity to be defined instead by the politics of common purpose. In choosing inclusion over exclusion, partnership over polarisation and unity over division, Governor Sani has not merely nominated a running mate. He has reinforced a governing philosophy that seeks to make every citizen feel seen, valued and represented.

For a state whose greatest strength has always been the richness of its diversity, that may well prove to be the most consequential political statement of all.

Abdulkarim, a freelance journalist, lives in Malali, Kaduna