Tinubu Unveils New National Headquarters of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, commissioned the new national headquarters of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, situated in Surulere, Lagos.

Tinubu was represented at the event by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Alhaji Femi Okunnu; and the President of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, were among the dignitaries present at the occasion.

The new building is named after Alhaja Hassanat Abebi Okunnu, the mother of the Chairman of the Society’s Board of Trustees, Alhaji Lateef Femi Okunnu, who made a generous donation towards the acquisition of the Surulere property twenty-nine years ago.

Pictures from the commissioning ceremony showed President Tinubu’s representative and other dignitaries unveiling the new national headquarters of the society.

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