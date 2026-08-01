Tinubu, ACF Celebrate AbdulRazaq at 70, Hail His Service to Nation

President Bola Ahmed has congratulated Dr Muhammed Alimi AbdulRazaq, the Mutawalin of Ilorin, on the occasion of his 70th birthday, describing him as an accomplished legal practitioner, respected community leader and patriotic Nigerian whose exemplary career has inspired many within and beyond the legal profession.

President Tinubu, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted AbdulRazaq’s remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s legal profession and the country’s institutional development.

According to the President, AbdulRazaq, as the pioneer Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), laid a solid foundation for regulating Nigeria’s electricity industry, helping to shape reforms that continue to guide the nation’s power sector.

The President also commended the celebrant’s enduring commitment to education as the Founder and Chairman of Bridge House College in Ikoyi, Lagos, which has been nurturing generations of young Nigerians for academic excellence, leadership and responsible citizenship.

President Tinubu equally acknowledged AbdulRazaq’s invaluable contributions to corporate governance as a Non-Executive Director of First Bank Holdings Plc, where his wealth of experience and sound judgment continue to enrich one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions.

Congratulating the legal icon on attaining the milestone age, the President said: “As you celebrate this significant milestone, I salute your distinguished record of service to our nation, your steadfast commitment to justice, education, and institutional excellence, as well as your enduring legacy of leadership. Your contributions to Nigeria’s development remain worthy of commendation.”

He added: “I pray that Almighty Allah grant you many more years in good health, wisdom and fulfilment as you continue to render invaluable service to our nation and humanity.”

Also, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Kwara State Chapter, has also extended heartfelt congratulations to Alimi Abdul-Razaq, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

In a statement signed by the chapter Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf Jubril, the forum described the celebrant as “a remarkable leader, legal icon, accomplished scholar, respected administrator and compassionate humanitarian whose exemplary leadership continues to inspire generations.”

The ACF highlighted AbdulRazaq’s distinguished legal career, noting that the Mutawalin of Ilorin is a legal luminary with over 42 years of post-call experience and a Managing Partner of A. Abdul-Razaq (SAN) & Co.

The forum further noted that he holds a PhD in Law from the University of Hull, United Kingdom, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Nigeria.

According to the statement, AbdulRazaq also serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ACF in Kwara State.

The ACF praised his invaluable contributions to nation-building, the legal profession, education and the advancement of the Arewa community.

“Your life has remained a shining example of selfless service, integrity and dedication to humanity,” the statement read.

The forum also prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the elder statesman sound health, abundant wisdom, long life, divine protection, and many more fruitful years in His service.

AbdulRazaq, a renowned legal luminary, elder statesman and distinguished public servant, clocked 70 on July 31.