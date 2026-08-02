Professor Joash O. Amupitan, SAN

“The ballot is stronger than the bullet.”- Abraham Lincoln, 16th President of the United States, set the tone for the importance of a free, fair and peaceful election.

It is a great honour to join this distinguished gathering for the public presentation of SHADOWS: Protest Essays on Africa’s Most Consequential Country (1999-2023). I thank the organisers for the invitation to speak on “Strengthening Electoral Institutions: Pathways to Free, Fair, and Peaceful Elections in 2027.” Few subjects are more relevant to Nigeria’s democratic future, and few occasions provide a better setting for such a conversation than the launch of a book that reflects on nearly a quarter of a century of our democratic experience. I warmly congratulate the author, Mr. Eniola Bello, on producing a work of remarkable breadth and enduring value. Throughout his distinguished career as a journalist and editor, he has consistently used the written word to interrogate public policy, challenge complacency and stimulate informed debate. SHADOWS is a worthy continuation of that tradition. Across more than 900 pages, the two volumes document Nigeria’s political journey from the return to constitutional rule in 1999 to 2023, capturing the events, personalities, institutions and controversies that have shaped the country’s democratic development.

I also commend Cable Books and Cable Media & Publishing Limited for investing in a publication of this scale. At a time when public discourse is often compressed into headlines and social media posts, serious books remain indispensable. They preserve institutional memory, provide historical context and encourage careful reflection. Democracies thrive when citizens understand not only current events but also the processes that produced them. Works such as this help to build that understanding.

The title SHADOWS is particularly apt. Every democracy has moments of achievement and moments of disappointment. Progress is rarely linear, and no democratic system is free from setbacks. Nigeria’s experience reflects this reality. Since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, we have sustained constitutional government, witnessed peaceful transfers of power, strengthened electoral laws and broadened civic participation. At the same time, we have confronted difficult questions about governance, accountability, insecurity, corruption, political financing, electoral malpractice and the internal workings of political parties. These challenges deserve honest examination, for they offer lessons that can strengthen our institutions and improve democratic practice.

The themes explored in these volumes bear directly on today’s discussion. Elections do not take place in isolation. While the Electoral Management Bodies play a pivotal role in ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections, the credibility of the process is also influenced by the quality of political leadership, the conduct of political parties, the independence of the judiciary, the professionalism of the media, the vigilance of civil society and the confidence that citizens place in public institutions. The health of a democracy is, therefore, reflected in the strength of this wider institutional framework. Realising the role of these institutions in the electoral process, the Inter-Parliamentary Council at its 154th session in Paris on 26 March 1994 recognised that:

“… the establishment and strengthening of democratic processes and institutions is the common responsibility of governments, the electorate and organized political forces, that periodic and genuine elections are a necessary and indispensable element of sustained efforts to protect the rights and interests of the governed and that, as a matter of practical experience, the right of everyone to take part in the government of his or her country is a crucial factor in the effective enjoyment by all of human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general election, we have an opportunity to draw on the lessons of the past while looking ahead with purpose. Democratic progress cannot be taken for granted. It depends on institutions that command public confidence, respect the rule of law and adapt to changing circumstances without compromising their integrity. Strengthening those institutions is one of the surest ways of safeguarding the credibility of our elections and the stability of our constitutional democracy.

It is against that background that I invite us to reflect on the reforms, partnerships and shared responsibilities that will help Nigeria conduct elections that are free, fair, peaceful and widely accepted.

Nigeria’s Democratic Journey (1999-2023)

Nigeria’s return to democratic rule on 29 May 1999 marked a decisive turning point in our constitutional history. It ended a prolonged period of military intervention and restored a system of government founded on popular sovereignty, constitutionalism and the rule of law. More than two decades later, the Fourth Republic remains the longest uninterrupted period of democratic governance since independence. That continuity is a significant national achievement and a testament to the resilience of the Nigerian people and their commitment to constitutional government despite all the challenges associated with it.

The democratic journey since 1999 has been characterised by steady institutional growth, valuable lessons and persistent challenges. Every election has tested the capacity of our institutions and prompted reforms designed to improve the electoral process. Over time, election administration has evolved from a system heavily dependent on manual procedures to one that increasingly relies on technology for voter registration, accreditation and other critical aspects of election management. While technology has not resolved every difficulty, it has enhanced transparency, improved efficiency and strengthened public confidence in many aspects of the electoral process.

Nigeria has also recorded important constitutional milestones. The peaceful transfer of presidential power between political parties in 2015 demonstrated that electoral competition, rather than unconstitutional change of government, had become the accepted route to political leadership. Subsequent transitions at both the national and state levels have reinforced that democratic culture and affirmed the principle that political authority derives from the freely expressed will of the electorate. The legislature has made notable contributions to this progress through successive reforms of the country’s electoral laws. These reforms have refined voter registration procedures, strengthened the regulation of political parties, improved transparency in election administration and clarified mechanisms for resolving electoral disputes. The Electoral Act 2026 represents another stage in that continuing effort to adapt our legal framework to emerging realities and the lessons of previous elections.

The judiciary has likewise played a defining role in Nigeria’s democratic development. Through its interpretation of constitutional and electoral provisions, the courts have shaped the country’s electoral jurisprudence and reinforced legal standards governing elections. Judicial intervention has often protected the integrity of the democratic process. At the same time, the increasing volume of election-related litigation reminds us that the ultimate objective should be an electoral system whose credibility reduces the need for prolonged pre- and post-election disputes.

Civil society organisations, election observers, the media and development partners have also become indispensable participants in Nigeria’s democratic enterprise. Their work in voter education, election observation, policy advocacy and public enlightenment has broadened participation and strengthened accountability. Elections are no longer viewed as the exclusive responsibility of the electoral management body. They are recognised as a national undertaking requiring cooperation among institutions, political actors and citizens. Yet the record is not without its shortcomings. Electoral violence, vote buying, weak internal democracy within political parties, incumbency factor, the growing influence of money in politics and identity-based mobilisation continue to test the strength of our democratic institutions. Public concern about governance, corruption and insecurity has also affected confidence in the political process. These realities underscore an important lesson, which is that regular elections, by themselves, do not guarantee democratic consolidation. Democracy is strengthened when elections are credible, institutions are respected and public office is exercised with accountability.

The history captured in SHADOWS reflects both the progress Nigeria has made and the work that remains unfinished. It reminds us that democracy is sustained through continuous reform rather than periodic celebration. Each electoral cycle should leave our institutions stronger, our laws more responsive and our democratic culture more deeply rooted. As preparations gather momentum for the 2027 General Election, our focus should be on preserving the gains already made while addressing the weaknesses that continue to undermine public confidence. That task begins with a clear appreciation of why strong electoral institutions are indispensable to democratic governance.

Strengthening Electoral Institutions as the Foundation of Democratic Consolidation

One lesson stands out from the experience of democracies across the world. It is the fact enduring democracies are built on enduring institutions. Constitutions may define the rules of governance and elections may determine who holds public office, but institutions give practical effect to those constitutional ideals. They provide continuity across political administrations, uphold the rule of law and ensure that public authority is exercised within established legal boundaries. Where institutions are respected, democracy acquires stability. Where they are weak or compromised, democratic progress becomes uncertain. This is especially true of electoral institutions. They are entrusted with protecting one of the most fundamental rights in a democracy, which is the right of citizens to choose those who govern them. Their authority rests not on political popularity but on public confidence in their impartiality, professionalism and fidelity to the law. Every stage of the electoral process, from voter registration and candidate nomination to polling, collation and dispute resolution, depends on institutions that inspire trust. Without that trust, even elections that are competently conducted may struggle to command public acceptance.

When we speak of electoral institutions, our attention often turns immediately to the Independent National Electoral Commission. INEC occupies a central place in Nigeria’s democratic architecture, but it is only one part of a much larger system. The credibility of elections depends on the interaction of several institutions, each performing a distinct constitutional role. The National Assembly provides the legal framework within which elections are conducted. Political parties recruit members, formulate policies and present candidates for elective office. The judiciary interprets electoral laws and resolves disputes that arise before and after elections. Security agencies protect voters, election officials and electoral materials. The media informs the public and promotes informed debate, while civil society organisations contribute through voter education, election observation and advocacy for electoral reform. Traditional and religious leaders also have considerable influence in promoting peaceful participation and discouraging violence within their communities.

Powers, Functions and Independence of the Commission

INEC occupies a pivotal position in Nigeria’s constitutional democracy. It is the institution entrusted with translating the sovereign will of the people into legitimate political authority through the conduct of free, fair and credible elections. The commission is a constitutional institution established to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, promote political participation and ensure that democratic governance is founded on the freely expressed will of the electorate. The quality of Nigeria’s democracy is therefore closely linked to the effectiveness, impartiality and independence with which INEC discharges its constitutional mandate.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 establishes INEC as one of the Federal Executive Bodies under section 153(1)(f), while paragraph 15 to the Third Schedule to the Constitution sets out its principal functions and powers. These include organising, undertaking and supervising elections to the offices of the President and Vice-President, Governors and Deputy Governors, and to the membership of the National Assembly and the Houses of Assembly of the States, including FCT Area Council elections; registering and regulating political parties in accordance with constitutional and statutory provisions; monitoring the organisation and operation of political parties, including their finances; arranging for the annual examination and auditing of the funds and accounts of political parties; conducting voter registration and maintaining the national register of voters; delimiting electoral constituencies and revising them in accordance with constitutional requirements; promoting voter education; carrying out electoral research; and performing such other functions as may be conferred upon it by an Act of the National Assembly.

These constitutional responsibilities are reinforced and elaborated by the Electoral Act 2026, which confers additional powers relating to election planning, deployment of election technology, regulation of electoral processes and the issuance of regulations, guidelines and manuals necessary for the effective conduct of elections.

Recognising that electoral management bodies can only discharge these responsibilities effectively where they are insulated from undue political influence, the Constitution and electoral laws incorporate several safeguards designed to preserve the institutional independence of INEC. The commission is established directly by the Constitution rather than by ordinary legislation, thereby giving it constitutional status/flavour and protecting it from arbitrary abolition or restructuring. The Chairman and National Commissioners are appointed by the President, in consultation with the Council of States, subject to confirmation by the Senate- section 154- while the Resident Electoral Commissioners are similarly appointed through a constitutionally prescribed process. Their tenure and conditions of service are protected by law, and they may only be removed in accordance with the constitutional procedure applicable to holders of public offices established by the Constitution.

In addition, in line with section 160 of the Constitution, the powers to make its own rules or otherwise regulate its own procedure shall not be subject to the approval or control of the President. In the same vein, in exercising its power to make appointments or to exercise disciplinary control over persons, section 158(1) of the Constitution states that the Independent National Electoral Commission shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other authority or person.

Institutional independence is further reinforced through financial autonomy. Section 81(3) of the Constitution provides that the expenditure of INEC charged upon the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation shall be paid directly to the Commission, thereby reducing the possibility of financial control being used as an instrument of political influence. Administrative independence is equally reflected in the Commission’s authority to appoint and discipline its own staff, formulate regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections, and take operational decisions relating to voter registration, election management, results administration and other electoral activities without external direction or interference, subject only to the Constitution and the law.

The Electoral Act 2026 further strengthens the commission’s operational autonomy by recognising its authority to issue regulations, guidelines and manuals for the effective implementation of the Act. These instruments have enabled the commission to introduce significant innovations, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), enhanced procedures for voter accreditation, electronic transmission and management of election results, and improved transparency in election administration. These reforms demonstrate that institutional independence is not an abstract constitutional ideal, but a practical necessity for innovation, professionalism and public confidence in the electoral process.

Nevertheless, constitutional guarantees alone cannot secure institutional independence. The effectiveness of an electoral management body ultimately depends on respect for the rule of law, political restraint by all stakeholders, adequate and timely funding, professional competence, security of tenure for electoral officials, judicial fidelity to constitutional principles, and sustained public confidence in the impartiality of the institution. Strengthening INEC therefore requires more than preserving its formal legal independence; it requires cultivating an electoral environment in which the Commission can perform its constitutional responsibilities free from intimidation, partisan pressure or undue interference and proper funding while remaining fully accountable to the Constitution and the Nigerian people.

No single institution can guarantee credible elections in isolation. The strength of the electoral process lies in the effectiveness of the entire governance framework and the willingness of other relevant institutions to perform their respective responsibilities with integrity and mutual respect. Strengthening electoral institutions, therefore, is not a project directed at INEC alone. It calls for sustained investment in institutional capacity, professional competence, ethical leadership and effective coordination across the electoral landscape. It also demands respect for constitutional boundaries and the independence of public institutions. Electoral bodies must be allowed to discharge their responsibilities without improper interference, just as other institutions must faithfully carry out their own constitutional mandates.

Public confidence deserves particular attention. Elections are unlike most governmental activities because their outcomes require acceptance by both those who win and those who lose. Such acceptance depends largely on confidence in the fairness of the process. Trust cannot be secured through legislation alone; it is earned through consistency, transparency and adherence to established procedures. Every decision made by an electoral institution must therefore withstand both legal scrutiny and public examination. Strong electoral institutions also contribute to national development in ways that extend beyond the conduct of elections. Credible elections confer legitimacy on governments, making it easier for them to govern effectively, pursue long-term policies and unite citizens around shared national objectives. By contrast, disputed elections often result in prolonged litigation, political tension and uncertainty that can weaken public institutions and discourage economic activity. Electoral integrity is therefore closely linked to political stability, social cohesion and sustainable development.

As Nigeria prepares for another general election, our attention should extend beyond the fortunes of individual candidates and political parties. Elections come and go, and new political alliances evolve. Institutions, however, endure. They preserve democratic continuity, protect constitutional order and provide the framework within which political competition takes place. The central task before us is to strengthen those institutions so that every Nigerian can approach the 2027 General Election with confidence that the process will be transparent, professionally managed and worthy of public trust. Before considering the reforms required to achieve that objective, we must first examine the principal challenges confronting Nigeria’s electoral system today.

Emerging Threats to Electoral Integrity Ahead of the 2027 General Election

As preparations for the 2027 General Election gather momentum, it is worth recognising that Nigeria’s electoral environment continues to evolve. The reforms introduced over the years have strengthened the legal and institutional framework for elections, yet fresh challenges have emerged alongside longstanding concerns. Some originate within the political process itself; others are products of technological change and the rapidly changing information environment. Addressing them requires vigilance, foresight and a shared commitment to protecting the integrity of our democracy.

•Internal Party Democracy: One of the most persistent concerns is the quality of internal democracy within political parties. Political parties are the gateway to elective office, and the credibility of any election is influenced by the manner in which candidates emerge. Where party primaries are characterised by imposition, opaque procedures or disregard for established rules, disputes are almost inevitable. Many election-related court cases have their roots in disagreements that arise long before the first ballot is cast. Political parties strengthen democracy when they uphold their own constitutions, conduct transparent primaries and give members a genuine voice in selecting candidates.

•Monetisation of Politics: The growing influence of money in politics presents another serious challenge. Vote buying and the abuse of campaign finance distort democratic competition by shifting attention away from ideas and public service. Elections should be decided by the informed choices of citizens, not by the financial strength of candidates or political organisations. Effective regulation of political finance, strict enforcement of existing laws and greater transparency in campaign expenditure remain essential if public confidence is to be preserved.

•Electoral Violence: Although recent elections have shown encouraging improvements in several parts of the country, incidents of intimidation, attacks on election officials, destruction of electoral materials and clashes between political supporters still occur. Such acts discourage participation, undermine confidence and deny citizens the opportunity to exercise their constitutional rights freely. Peaceful elections demand responsible conduct from every stakeholder, political parties, candidates, security agencies, community leaders and citizens alike.

•Misuse of Digital Technology: Social media has expanded opportunities for civic engagement and public debate, but it has also become a vehicle for disinformation, misinformation and deliberate attempts to manipulate public opinion. Artificial intelligence has added a new dimension to this problem through the creation of convincing fabricated images, audio recordings and videos. These “deepfakes” can spread rapidly, damage reputations, inflame political tensions and erode confidence in the electoral process before the truth has an opportunity to prevail. Protecting elections in the digital age therefore requires more than safeguarding polling units and election materials. It also requires protecting the information environment. Electoral institutions, media organisations, technology companies, civil society groups and fact-checking organisations must work together to identify false narratives promptly and provide accurate information to the public. At the same time, citizens need the skills to distinguish verified information from deliberate falsehoods. Digital literacy has become an important component of civic education.

•Increasing Judicialisation of Politics: The courts remain indispensable guardians of constitutional democracy, and every citizen has the right to seek legal redress where necessary. Yet the health of an electoral system should not be measured by the volume of litigation it generates. Elections should be conducted in a manner that leaves little room for avoidable disputes. Greater compliance with electoral laws, transparent administration and stronger internal democracy within political parties will help reduce unnecessary litigation and reinforce public confidence in electoral outcomes.

•Public Trust Issues: Electoral institutions derive their constitutional authority from the law, but their effectiveness depends on the confidence of the people they serve. Confidence is built over time through consistency, openness and impartiality. It is weakened by uncertainty, poor communication, delayed decisions or perceptions of unequal treatment. Every institution involved in the electoral process must therefore recognise that public trust is one of democracy’s most valuable assets and one that must be carefully protected.

These challenges are substantial, but they are not unique to Nigeria, nor are they beyond our capacity to address. Democracies across the world continue to adapt to changing political and technological realities. Nigeria can do the same. The task before us is to translate experience into reform and ensure that the 2027 General Election reflects the highest standards of electoral administration and democratic practice. That calls for practical measures, sustained cooperation and a clear vision of the future we seek to build.

Pathways to Free, Fair and Peaceful Elections in 2027

The challenges confronting Nigeria’s electoral system should not breed pessimism. They should sharpen our resolve. Every democratic society encounters moments that test the strength of its institutions. What distinguishes successful democracies is their willingness to learn from experience and translate those lessons into meaningful reform. As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 General Election, our objective is to build an electoral process that inspires confidence before, during and after the polls. The following constitute major pathways to electoral success:

•Faithful Implementation of the Legal Framework Governing Elections: This is the starting point. Nigeria has continued to refine its electoral laws to address emerging realities and improve the conduct of elections. The Electoral Act 2026 represents another important milestone in that process. Yet legislation, however well drafted, can achieve little without consistent application. Compliance with the law must be expected of every stakeholder, whether electoral officials, political parties, candidates or security agencies. Electoral offences must attract appropriate sanctions, campaign finance rules must be enforced and political parties must comply with statutory requirements governing their internal administration. Respect for the law remains the strongest safeguard against arbitrariness and impunity.

• Perserving the independence and professional capacity of INEC: The Commission’s constitutional responsibility places it at the centre of Nigeria’s democratic process, and public confidence in elections is closely linked to confidence in the institution that administers them. That confidence is strengthened through careful planning, operational efficiency, continuous staff development, sound logistics and transparent engagement with stakeholders. An electoral management body must remain responsive to changing circumstances while maintaining the impartiality that defines its constitutional role.

• Entrenchment of Internal Party Democracy: The quality of elections is equally influenced by the conduct of political parties. Democracy cannot flourish where internal party processes are opaque or exclusionary. Candidate selection should be guided by transparent procedures and respect for party rules rather than the influence of money or political patronage. Parties that resolve disputes fairly, encourage participation and promote issue-based politics contribute to a healthier democratic culture. Strengthening political parties is therefore an investment in the credibility of elections themselves.

• Continued Adoption of Technology: Technology will continue to shape the future of election administration. Innovations have improved voter registration, accreditation and other aspects of the electoral process, making elections more efficient and transparent. Even so, technology is only as reliable as the systems that support it. Public confidence requires rigorous testing, effective cybersecurity, contingency planning and clear communication with voters. Every technological innovation should make the electoral process easier to understand and easier to trust.

• Attention of the Digital Information Environment: Elections are increasingly influenced by the speed with which information travels across digital platforms. False narratives, manipulated content and the misuse of artificial intelligence can distort public perception and heighten political tension. Responding to these challenges calls for collaboration among electoral institutions, media organisations, technology companies, academic institutions and civil society. Public communication must be timely, accurate and accessible, while civic education should equip citizens to question doubtful content and rely on verified sources of information.

• Strengthening Security Architecture: Every eligible voter should be able to cast a ballot without intimidation or fear. Election officials must perform their duties in safety, and electoral materials must be protected throughout the process. This calls for well-trained security personnel who understand both their legal responsibilities and the importance of neutrality in electoral operations. Cooperation among the security agencies has improved considerably over the years and should continue to be strengthened in the period leading to the 2027 General Election.

• Promotion of Civic Education: An informed electorate is another pillar of electoral integrity. Civic education should extend beyond explaining voting procedures. It should encourage respect for democratic values, tolerance of differing political opinions and an appreciation of the responsibilities that accompany citizenship. Young people deserve particular attention because they represent a significant proportion of Nigeria’s voting population and will shape the future of our democracy. Equal emphasis should be placed on removing barriers that limit the participation of women and persons with disabilities. A democracy that broadens participation is stronger, more representative and more resilient.

• Transparency and Inter-Agency Collaboration: Transparency must remain a defining feature of election administration. Public confidence grows when institutions explain their decisions, communicate promptly and engage openly with stakeholders. Regular consultation with political parties, civil society organisations, the media and other interested groups promotes understanding and reduces suspicion. Transparency should not be viewed simply as an administrative requirement; it is an essential ingredient of institutional credibility. No electoral management body, however capable, can secure credible elections without the support of other institutions. The National Assembly, the judiciary, political parties, security agencies, the media, civil society organisations and citizens each have constitutional and civic responsibilities that cannot be delegated. When these institutions perform their respective roles with professionalism and respect for the rule of law, the electoral process commands greater public confidence and democratic governance is strengthened.

The responsibility before us is therefore a shared one. The conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections is not measured solely by events on polling day. It is the outcome of sustained preparation, sound institutions, responsible political leadership and an informed citizenry. If we remain committed to these principles, the 2027 general election can reinforce the democratic gains Nigeria has made over the past twenty-seven years and strengthen public confidence in the institutions that safeguard our constitutional order.

Conclusion

As I conclude, let me return to the significance of the occasion that has brought us together. The publication of SHADOWS: Protest Essays on Africa’s Most Consequential Country (1999-2023) is more than the launch of an important book. This is obviously an invitation to reflect on the choices that have shaped our democratic journey and the responsibilities that lie ahead. The story of Nigeria’s democracy is still unfolding. The years covered in these volumes record notable achievements, difficult setbacks and valuable lessons. They remind us that democracy is not sustained by elections alone, but by institutions that command public confidence, leaders who respect constitutional limits and citizens who remain actively engaged in the affairs of their country.

The 2027 general election is another opportunity to strengthen that democratic tradition. It offers us the chance to demonstrate that we have learned from experience and that we are prepared to build on the progress already made. Success will not be measured simply by the declaration of results. It will be measured by the confidence of citizens in the process, the conduct of political actors, the professionalism of institutions and the willingness of all concerned to place the national interest above partisan advantage.

INEC will continue to discharge its constitutional mandate with independence, impartiality, professionalism and fidelity to the rule of law. The constitutional and statutory safeguards guaranteeing the Commission’s independence are not ends in themselves, as they exist to protect the sovereign will of the Nigerian people and to ensure that elections are conducted without fear, favour or undue influence. That independence must therefore be respected and supported by every stakeholder (government institutions, political parties, candidates, security agencies, the media, civil society and citizens alike). Only in such an environment can the Commission effectively fulfil its constitutional responsibility of delivering elections that command public confidence and accurately reflect the choices of the electorate.

On their part, political parties must deepen internal democracy and conduct their affairs in a manner that reflects the democratic values they seek to advance. The media should remain faithful to the highest standards of accuracy and fairness. Civil society organisations must continue their important work in voter education and election observation. Security agencies must preserve the neutrality that inspires confidence, while citizens must reject violence, vote buying, hate speech and every practice that weakens the integrity of the ballot.

Mr. Eniola Bello has made a significant contribution to that national conversation. By documenting Nigeria’s democratic experience with honesty and depth, he has provided an enduring resource for scholars, policymakers, public officials and citizens who seek to understand where we have come from and where we should be headed. I congratulate him on this outstanding achievement and commend Cable Books for making this important work available to the public. My hope is that, when future historians reflect on this period, they will conclude that our generation confronted its democratic challenges with courage, strengthened the institutions entrusted with protecting the people’s mandate and left Nigeria’s electoral process stronger than it found it.

Thank you for your kind attention

May God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Being a keynote address delivered by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash O. Amupitan, SAN at the launch of “Shadows: Protest Essays On Africa’s Most Consequential Country (1999-2023)” at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, on July 23, 2026