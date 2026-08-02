IGP Disu Hails Nathaniel over 400m Hurdles Gold Medal Feat in Glasgow 2026

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has congratulated Police officer, Ezekiel Nathaniel, following his historic gold medal triumph at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

In a statement yesterday, the IGP praised the outstanding performance of Nathaniel who is a corporal in the Nigeria Police force.

Nathaniel made the nation proud after winning the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles at the Glasgow 2026 Games.

In his reaction, the Inspector-General of Police Disu, described Nathaniel’s achievement as a defining moment for the Nigeria Police Force, stressing that it reflects the immense potential of police officers who combine dedicated public service with excellence in sports.

He noted that the gold medal triumph has opened a new chapter of inspiration, proving that with discipline, determination, and institutional support, officers can attain global sporting success while serving the nation.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, I congratulate Corporal Ezekiel Nathaniel on his historic gold medal win in the 400m hurdles at the 2026 Commonwealth Games,”

“You have shown the world that our officers excel both in service and in sport. The Nigeria Police Force is proud of you and celebrates this outstanding achievement, which has brought honour to the Force and to our great nation.” Disu concluded.