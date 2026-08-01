Tanko Al’Makura: Ten Experiences That Shaped My Life

Throughout his journey from the classroom to the boardroom, business to public service, every defining moment has reinforced one simple lesson: leadership is about building people before building structures. Looking back, these are the moments that shaped who Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura became, writes Adedayo Adejobi

1

The day I became the first opposition governor to defeat the ruling party in Nasarawa State

Winning the governorship election in 2011 remains one of the defining moments of my life. Many believed it was impossible because the PDP had firmly controlled the state. But the people desired change, and they placed their trust in me. That victory was not simply an electoral success; it became a symbol that democracy belongs to the people, not to political structures. It proved that courage and conviction can overcome even the strongest political establishment.

2. Walking away from business success to embrace public service

Before politics, I had built successful businesses in real estate, hospitality and agricultural equipment. Life was comfortable, and I had little reason to seek public office. Yet, I believed God had prepared me for something beyond personal success. Choosing service over comfort completely changed the direction of my life. It remains one of the most rewarding decisions I have ever made because it allowed me to pursue a larger purpose.

3. Seeing Nasarawa transformed from neglected infrastructure to a modern state

When I assumed office, many roads were almost impassable, public buildings had deteriorated, and basic infrastructure lagged behind. Watching new roads emerge, schools rebuilt, hospitals improved and communities connected gave me enormous satisfaction.

4. Building a special school for children living with disabilities

One project remains especially close to my heart, the Comprehensive Special School in Lafia. I wanted children living with disabilities to know that society had not forgotten them. Every birthday I spent celebrating with them, sharing meals, donating wheelchairs and encouraging them to dream bigger, reminded me that compassion is one of the greatest responsibilities of leadership. Their smiles have been among my greatest rewards.

5. Representing my people in the Senate after serving as governor

Transitioning from Governor to Senator was another important chapter. Public service did not end with leaving Government House; it simply entered a new phase. Serving in the Senate allowed me to continue contributing to national development while bringing the experience of governance into legislative work.

6. Becoming one of the architects of the APC merger

Participating in the discussions that eventually produced the All-Progressives Congress remains a significant political milestone. Bringing together different political parties under one platform required patience, negotiation and mutual trust. Seeing that vision become reality and eventually produce a new national political direction remains one of the most historic moments of my political career.

7. Remaining calm through political disappointments

Politics has tested my patience many times. There were moments when opportunities I had worked hard for slipped away because of circumstances beyond my control. Yet I chose not to become bitter. I remained loyal to my convictions and continued serving quietly. Looking back, I consider that restraint one of my greatest personal victories because leadership is often defined by how you respond to disappointment.

8. Returning to celebrate my birthdays with vulnerable children

People often ask why I prefer spending my birthdays with children living with disabilities. The answer is simple. Every visit reminds me of why leadership exists—to lift those who need encouragement the most. Watching their confidence grow each year has brought me greater happiness than any elaborate celebration ever could.

9. Seeing education become the foundation of my life’s journey

My years as a teacher shaped everything that followed. Standing before a classroom taught me patience, discipline and the importance of investing in people. Even after becoming governor and senator, I never stopped seeing leadership as an extension of teaching. Helping people grow remains one of my deepest motivations.

10. Earning respect across political divides through consistency

Perhaps one of my proudest achievements is hearing people from different political parties acknowledge that I remained consistent in my principles. Politics changes constantly, but integrity should not. Knowing that many people remember me more for my character than my titles give me lasting satisfaction because offices come and go, but reputation endures. If I could add one more unforgettable moment, it would be seeing ordinary citizens begin to believe that government could genuinely work for them. Every time someone tells me that a road, a school, a hospital or an opportunity improved their family’s future, I am reminded that the true measure of leadership is not the office one occupies but the lives one leaves better than they were before.