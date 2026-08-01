23 Years of Glo: Legacy of Resilience, Value, Innovation, Impact

Kayode Akinyemi





It has been 23 years of continuous and impeccable operations in Nigeria by Globacom Limited (Glo), a frontline mobile telecommunications company founded by the billionaire businessman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr.

The breathtaking success and superlative achievements of the company within this period have, in no small measure, confounded cynics and skeptics who gave it little or no chance of survival because of the first-mover advantage earlier enjoyed by two foreign owned mobile network providers.

On August 29 this year, this high flying and highly successful company will clock 23 years of providing revolutionary and impactful service delivery. Glo has, without doubt, become a shining symbol of indigenous enterprise, resilience, innovation, and patriotism in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry. It emerged at a critical juncture when Nigerians were groaning under the exploitative and expensive billing systems operated by foreign telecom firms.

Before its entry into the market in 2003, mobile communication in Nigeria was largely seen as a luxury, with expensive costs of acquiring lines and high call tariffs being the norm. Apart from subscribers being subjected to exorbitant tariffs, they were also charged on a per-minute billing structure, a system many Nigerians considered unfair and exploitative.

Glo changed the narrative forever by introducing per-second billing, a revolutionary step that democratized access to telecommunications services and compelled competitors to abandon their exploitative pricing models.

The impact of that singular intervention cannot be overstated. Millions of Nigerians suddenly had access to affordable communication services, businesses expanded their reach, families stayed more connected, and the nation witnessed an unprecedented telecom revolution.

Glo became not just a telecom operator, but a people-oriented institution driven by one man’s vision of putting Nigerians first. What makes Glo exceptional is its unmistakable Nigerian identity (Proudly Nigeria). In creed and deed, the company has consistently demonstrated commitment to national development, local content promotion, employment generation, and economic empowerment. Unlike many multinational corporations whose profits largely leave the shores of the country, Glo has continuously reinvested in Nigeria’s economy through infrastructure development, human capital expansion, and technological innovation.

Over the years, the company has built one of the most extensive telecommunications infrastructures in Africa. Its massive infrastructure renewal and expansion programmes which began last year and are still ongoing, have seen the deployment of thousands of new telecom base stations nationwide, significantly improving connectivity and network reach across urban and rural communities alike.

Similarly, fibre expansion has continued across the country, just as the company has embraced a new energy policy by transitioning to the use of a hybrid power system to enhance energy efficiency, cost effectiveness, and exceptional operational performance. These enormous investments have strengthened communication access for millions and supported economic activities in even the remotest parts of the country.

Perhaps one of Globacom’s most ambitious achievements remains the construction of Glo-1, an international submarine fibre-optic cable stretching from Lagos to London and connecting several African countries. This landmark project positions Nigeria more strategically in the global digital ecosystem, and it has greatly enhanced internet speed, data capacity, and network efficiency within the country and across West Africa. It was a bold statement that an indigenous African company could successfully execute world-class technological projects capable of competing globally.

Despite difficult economic headwinds, fluctuating exchange rates, rising operational costs, and challenging business environments, Glo has continued to expand the frontiers of innovation in both voice and data services. The company has consistently introduced customer-friendly products, affordable data plans, digital solutions, and improved connectivity services aimed at bridging the digital divide and supporting Nigeria’s fast-growing digital economy. Driven by innovation and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Globacom has also made artificial intelligence a core part of its customer service strategy. The company’s customer-centric approach and pursuit of service excellence led to the investment in a state-of-the-art, resource-rich Customer Experience Management platform. This platform enables predictive data analysis, optimizes network performance, reduces the need for reactive interventions, and clearly demonstrates how Glo uses AI to enhance the customer experience.

In its 23 years, Glo has witnessed monumental, technological revolution, innovation and service excellence. The next level agenda of the company is to continue investing heavily in next-generation tools, upgrading its infrastructure, and ensuring its network stays second to none.

At a recent high octane event, the “Glo Partners’ Reward Gala”, the company unveiled its plan of giving more value to its subscribers by introducing a new suite of consumer offerings, starting with “More Data More Value”. The new offering was designed to ensure that every Naira spent by a Nigerian consumer yields the highest possible digital return, thus reinforcing its long-standing reputation for affordability and empowerment.

As a leading innovator in the telecommunications sector, the company highlighted its technical and marketing initiatives intended to ensure optimal services to the customers nationwide. The company equally explained the expansion of the “Borrow me Credit” offering, a strategic initiative which has been expanded to ensure that no subscriber is ever disconnected due to a low or zero balance.

Similarly, the Glo Café portal is also being reinvigorated to ensure unique online experiences for millions of Glo Subscribers.

The partners received comprehensive information on Globacom’s achievements over the past year and new initiatives, including the introduction of Gloria, an AI-powered Glo Café voice assistant, designed to enhance customer engagement and service delivery through six languages for the benefit of the customers.

Beyond technology, Glo has become a major supporter of entertainment, sports, culture, and youth development in Nigeria. Through sponsorships, endorsements, and talent platforms, the company has contributed immensely to promoting Nigerian creativity and giving opportunities to countless young people to thrive. In the area of culture, Glo has been sponsoring the Ojude Oba Cultural festival in Ijebu Ode for 21 years as well as the Ofala festival of Onitsha for 15 years. In addition, it has supported the growth and expansion of the French language in Nigeria by building the French language Centre in Nigeria. In support of the security initiative of Lagos State, Globacom recently donated a whopping sum of one billion naira to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

Globacom Limited stands out as a rare example of sustained brand consistency and indigenous corporate commitment. It has maintained a singular identity, coherent brand philosophy, and a stable corporate presence, entrenching itself as one of Africa’s most recognisable telecom brands. While other telecom brands underwent multiple ownership changes and rebranding exercises, Globacom has maintained a single name, logo, and brand philosophy for more than two decades.

Globacom’s story is also one of corporate patriotism. As one of the few indigenous telecom operators in Nigeria, the company has consistently projected itself as a Nigerian brand with a pan-African vision. This positioning has resonated with consumers who value local enterprise and national economic participation. Glo remains a proud testament to what indigenous vision, determination, and strategic investment can achieve. It has proven that Nigerian companies can compete favourably with global brands while still prioritizing the welfare of the Nigerian people.

As the telecommunications sector continues to evolve in the era of artificial intelligence, 5G technology, and digital transformation, Glo’s journey stands as an inspiring story of courage, innovation, and national commitment. Its legacy is not merely in the millions of subscribers it serves, but in the lasting transformation it brought to Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape. Indeed, Glo did not merely enter the telecom market; it changed the rules of the game and empowered Nigerians in the process.

Akinyemi, a fellow of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR), writes from Lagos.