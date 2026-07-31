TETFund to Deny 2027 Projects to Institutions with Delayed Interventions

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) says beneficiary institutions with delayed intervention projects will not be considered for new projects under the 2027 intervention cycle.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the Director of Public Affairs, TETFund, Abdulmumin Oniyangi.

The Chairman of the Board, Hon. Aminu Masari said the decision was aimed at addressing the persistent delay in the completion of TETFund-sponsored projects across beneficiary institutions.

He attributed the delays to factors including the rising cost of construction materials such as cement, reinforcement bars, sanitary and electrical fittings.

According to him, the Board introduced a special intervention line in 2023 to support the completion of stalled projects affected by the increase in construction costs.

He said a recent review showed that the initiative had recorded significant success, with many previously stalled projects now completed.

The BOT chairman, however, expressed concern over the continued failure of some institutions to complete projects within approved timelines.

He said the situation was largely caused by the lack of continuity in project implementation by successive heads of institutions, who often abandoned ongoing projects in favour of new ones, as well as delays in processing payments to contractors.

Masari said the Board would not allow internal bureaucracy and politics within beneficiary institutions to undermine the successful execution of TETFund-sponsored projects.

‎He said the Board had therefore approved immediate measures to ensure timely completion of all ongoing projects.

‎Under the new measures, he said all beneficiary institutions must submit a comprehensive list of projects that had exceeded their completion timelines by more than six months, indicating the causes of the delays and proposed remedies.

‎He added that the affected projects must be prioritised according to their relevance and accompanied by detailed completion cost estimates.

‎Masari also directed institutions to strengthen project supervision by ensuring the active involvement of their Physical Planning and Maintenance Departments to guarantee timely delivery, cost effectiveness and quality standards.

‎He said institutions with delayed projects would be required to channel their Annual, Zonal and High Impact Intervention allocations toward completing such projects.

‎”Accordingly, no new projects will be admitted from the identified beneficiary institutions for the 2027 intervention cycle,” he said.

‎The BOT chairman further disclosed that monitoring teams comprising members of the Board and technical staff of the Fund would conduct on-the-spot assessments of affected projects and evaluate completion plans submitted by the institutions.

He added that the inspections would take place in August and September 2026 ahead of the Board’s statutory meeting in October, where projects for inclusion in the 2027 disbursement guidelines would be considered. ‎