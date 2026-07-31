Alimi AbdulRazaq at 70: A Life of Purpose, Principle and Enduring Legacy

By Bashir Adigun





For Dr. Muhammed Alimi AbdulRazaq at a remarkable milestone of seventy years, it’s a fitting moment to celebrate not merely the passage of time, but a lifetime devoted to justice, scholarship, public service, philanthropy and nation-building.

Some people accumulate titles; others build institutions. Some pursue success; others create opportunities for succeeding generations. Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq belongs to the rare class of Nigerians whose influence transcends the courtroom, the boardroom, and public office to leave lasting footprints on society.

Born in Zaria and rooted in the rich traditions of Ilorin Emirate, his life’s journey reflects the timeless truth that excellence is not an accident but the product of discipline, vision and unwavering commitment to higher ideals.

From Capital School, Kaduna, to St. Gregory’s College, Lagos; from Ahmadu Bello University to the prestigious University of Hull in the United Kingdom, where he earned both his Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Law, his academic journey has been distinguished by intellectual rigor and an enduring passion for knowledge. His numerous scholarly works on human rights, international law, energy regulation, and public policy continue to reflect the depth of a legal mind committed to using law as an instrument of justice and national development.

For nearly five decades after being called to the Nigerian Bar, Dr. AbdulRazaq has earned widespread respect as one of Nigeria’s foremost legal practitioners. Through A. AbdulRazaq (SAN) & Co., he has provided legal counsel to major institutions, shaped commercial jurisprudence, defended constitutional liberties, and rendered pro bono legal services to countless Nigerians who otherwise had no voice.

Yet his professional accomplishments tell only part of the story. During Nigeria’s difficult years under military rule, he stood firmly on the side of democracy, civil liberties, and the protection of fundamental human rights. As Founder and First Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Council for Human Rights, he championed justice for political detainees and awaiting trial inmates, demonstrating uncommon courage when silence was often the easier choice.

His transition into public service was equally impactful. As Chairman of the National Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe, he led critical reforms that revitalized the organization and improved operational efficiency. Later, as the pioneer Executive Commissioner for Legal, Licensing and Enforcement at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), he helped lay the legal and regulatory foundations for Nigeria’s modern electricity industry. Many of the regulatory frameworks that continue to guide the sector today bear the imprint of his intellect, foresight, and meticulous attention to detail.

His contributions extend far beyond government.

As Founder and Chairman of Bridge House College, Lagos, he has invested in raising future leaders through quality education. His endowment of the Alhaji A.G.F. AbdulRazaq Professorial Chair in Public Law at the University of Ilorin stands as a lasting testament to his belief that knowledge remains society’s greatest investment. For decades, he has quietly supported educational institutions, professional associations, and student organizations, helping to nurture generations of scholars and leaders.

Corporate Nigeria has equally benefited from his wisdom and integrity. His service on the Board of First HoldCo Plc and several other strategic institutions reflects the confidence reposed in his sound judgment, governance expertise, and ethical leadership.

Beyond his impressive résumé lies a man of remarkable humility, dignity, and generosity.

Those who know him speak of a calm disposition, measured judgment and unwavering commitment to fairness. As the Mutawalli of Ilorin, he has continued the noble tradition of service associated with one of Nigeria’s most respected families, balancing professional excellence with cultural responsibility and community leadership.

His life also speaks eloquently of family values. Together with his beloved wife, he has raised accomplished children who continue to distinguish themselves in public service, business and professional life, a reflection of the values of integrity, discipline and service that define the AbdulRazaq family. Among his siblings is the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, whose public service continues a family tradition of leadership and commitment to the common good

Seventy years offer more than an opportunity to celebrate achievements; they invite reflection on legacy.

Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq’s legacy is measured not only by the offices he has held or the honours he has received, but by the institutions he has strengthened, the lives he has touched, the young people he has mentored, the causes he has defended and the enduring values he has embodied.

In an era where public trust is increasingly precious, his life reminds us that true leadership is rooted in character, competence, and service. His story affirms that success finds its highest expression when it becomes a platform for uplifting others and building institutions that outlive their founders.

As family, friends, colleagues, associates and admirers celebrate this distinguished jurist, scholar, philanthropist, educationist, regulator and statesman, they also celebrate a man whose life has consistently demonstrated that greatness is best measured by the positive difference one makes in the lives of others.

Happy 70th birthday, Dr. Muhammed Alimi AbdulRazaq.

May the Almighty Allah continue to grant you sound health, abundant wisdom, enduring peace, and many more years of impactful service to Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State, Nigeria and humanity.

Your remarkable journey remains an enduring inspiration, and your legacy will continue to illuminate the path for generations yet unborn.

•Adigun is the former Special Adviser on Media to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State