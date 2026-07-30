Kano Airport: Keyamo Inaugurates Upgraded Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo Domestic Terminal

• Says Tinubu approved N46bn for resurfacing, reconstruction of airport’s second runway

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday officially inaugurated the newly remodelled and upgraded Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo Domestic Terminal at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

Reaffirming the federal government’s unwavering commitment to transforming Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Keyamo stated that the event was another significant milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing drive to modernise aviation infrastructure across the country.

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had approved N46 billion for the resurfacing and reconstruction of the second runway at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

Speaking during the ceremony, Keyamo said the domestic terminal was named in honour of Mallam Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo, one of Kano State’s most illustrious sons and a renowned aviation pioneer, in recognition of his immense contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Keyamo stated, “Today, we are gathered for the commissioning of the remodelled and upgraded Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo Domestic Terminal at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

“In aviation terms, we simply call it MAKIA.”

The minister, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media, Tunde Moshood, emphasised the strategic importance of Kano to Nigeria’s economy and aviation sector, describing the city as the commercial nerve centre of northern Nigeria.

According to him, “The Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport remains the commercial heartbeat of Northern Nigeria. Kano, for us, remains the commercial heartbeat of Northern Nigeria. That is why we have earmarked Kano for major upgrades.”

He disclosed that Tinubu had approved several landmark projects aimed at repositioning the airport into one of Africa’s leading aviation hubs.

He stated, “The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has earmarked Kano Airport for major upgrades because of the importance of this airport.

“That is why one of your great sons and one of our respected leaders, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was appointed by Mr. President to chair the Board of FAAN, because of the vision he has for aviation and for this great state.”

Highlighting further ongoing interventions, the minister announced that the president had approved N46 billion for the resurfacing and reconstruction of the airport’s second runway, a project expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency and position Kano among the world’s leading international airports.

He further revealed that the upgrade of the airport’s Hajj Terminal had already commenced, with contractors currently on site.

Keyamo reiterated that the remodelling of the Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo Domestic Terminal was part of the federal government’s broader aviation modernisation agenda aimed at improving passenger comfort, operational efficiency, safety, and service delivery across Nigeria’s airports.

In her remarks, Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, stated that the upgraded terminal reflected the authority’s commitment to providing world-class airport facilities while enhancing the travel experience for passengers using the airport.

Chairman of FAAN’s Governing Board, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, commended Tinubu and Keyamo for prioritising aviation development in Kano, stressing that the ongoing projects would further strengthen the state’s position as northern Nigeria’s foremost commercial and aviation hub.

The inauguration of the remodelled Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo Domestic Terminal marked yet another milestone in the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s aviation sector. It reinforced the federal government’s resolve to deliver modern, efficient, and globally competitive airport infrastructure that supported economic growth, regional connectivity, and national development.

The ceremony drew an array of dignitaries.