CANAL+ Africa Hails Badugela After 20 years of Service

CANAL+ Africa has paid tribute to the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Group Rest of Africa, Fhulu Badugela, as she prepares to exit the company at the end of this month after more than two decades of service.

The company, in a statement on Tuesday, described Badugela as one of its most respected leaders, noting that she played a key role in the growth and transformation of the business across the African continent.

It said that as CEO of MultiChoice Group Rest of Africa, Badugela led operations across several African markets, championed local talent, strengthened strategic partnerships and positioned the business for sustained growth.

Commenting on her exit, the Chief Executive Officer of CANAL+ Africa, David Mignot, commended her outstanding contributions to the company.

He said, “Fhulu has made an outstanding contribution during her two decades with the business. Her leadership, dedication and commitment have left a lasting mark on our company and on the many colleagues and partners who have had the privilege of working alongside her.

“On behalf of everyone at CANAL+ Africa, I would like to thank Fhulu for everything she has done for our business. We wish her every success as she begins her next chapter.”

The company added that it remains committed to serving customers, investing in local content and innovation and delivering sustainable, profitable growth across Africa as it continues to build on the strengths of its combined business.