Sanwo-Olu Presents Land Allocation Letters to 98 Communities in Lekki

Segun James





As land ownership in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State continues to generate controversy, the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday morning presented land allocation letters to 98 existing communities in Ito-Omu and adjoining areas in Sangotedo.

Sanwo-Olu described the exercise as a major step towards ensuring inclusive and orderly development in one of the state’s fastest-growing corridors.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at the Ito-Omu Link Bridge in Sangotedo, the governor said the initiative was not merely about allocating land but also about recognising long-established communities and securing their place in the future physical development of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government was determined to ensure that rapid urban expansion did not displace indigenous communities but instead integrated them into its development agenda.

He said, “As this part of Lagos continues to grow, development must not leave these communities behind.

“They must be carried along as partners in the transformation taking place around them.”

According to him, the beneficiary communities have, for generations, contributed to the social, cultural, and economic development of the Epe axis through farming, fishing, trading, and other productive activities.

The governor disclosed that the exercise followed years of consultations that began in 2021 with traditional rulers, Baales, chiefs, community leaders, and residents. The process also involved detailed site inventory surveys, mapping and the preparation of a comprehensive development plan by the Lagos State New Towns Development Authority.

He explained that the allocation letters represented official recognition of the communities and would provide them with greater certainty as the government implements its long-term development plans for the area.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the development blueprint would ensure the orderly integration of residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and recreational land uses while providing a framework for efficient infrastructure delivery, increased investment and an improved quality of life for residents.

Addressing traditional rulers and community leaders, Sanwo-Olu assured them that the government had taken time to understand their concerns, document existing settlements, and incorporate their interests into the planning process.

He stated, “The letters being presented today are more than official documents. They are recognition of your place in the future we are building here and an assurance that your communities will not be forgotten.”

He added that the government would continue to open up the communities through improved road networks, drainage infrastructure and social amenities, while the proposed Ito-Omu Waterfront Jetty would enhance connectivity and facilitate movement within the area.

The governor urged residents to continue working with government agencies to ensure orderly and sustainable development, stating that the presentation of the allocation letters marks the beginning of a new phase in translating planning into tangible infrastructure and economic opportunities.