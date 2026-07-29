Suleiman Emerges Overall Winner of KGC Captain’s Inaugural Tourney

In a keenly contested competition among his peers, Abba Suleiman from Katsina Golf Club emerged the overall winner in category one at the 2026 Kano Golf Club (KGC) Captain’s Inaugural Tournament in Kano.

The winner, a 6.9-handicap player, returned the best net of 68 in the 18 holes event for men’s in handicap 0 – 9 flight.

Audu Zaria from Zaria Golf Club was the runner up after returning a net of 73 while Salmanu Dalha of Katsina Golf Club returned the best gross of 76 in the same category.

Rahama Inusa, a 13-handicap lady golfer from Kano Golf Club and incidentally a gold medalist at the 22nd National Sports Festival held in Abeokuta in May 2025, was the overall winner in the Ladies handicap 0–36 category.

She returned the best net of 68 over 18 holes, while Lucy Monday of Zaria Golf Club was the runner up with a net score of 80.

Lizzy Samuel of Tukur Yusuf Burutai International Golf Resort and Country Club, Abuja, had the best gross scores of 87.

The Lady Captain, Kaduna Golf Club, Dorcas Daniel, was the second best with gross scores of 94.

Pastor Francis Bitrus a 19-handicapper from the Golf Club Nigerian Air Force, Kano Base, had the best net score of 64 in the Men’s category three (20 – 28 handicap players) and was also adjudged the overall best net winner of the tournament, a feat that earned him a free return air ticket to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia donated by Saudi Airlines in partnership with Transblue Nigeria Limited.

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