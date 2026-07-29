High-stakes EV Motors Prizes Unveiled for ‘Chaos in the Ring’ Celebrity Bouts

Kunle Adewale

The stakes for the upcoming ‘Chaos in the Ring’ have reached a historic high. EV Motors has announced a landmark partnership with the Balmoral Group to gift two brand-new electric vehicles to the winners of the event’s headline celebrity boxing matches.

The vehicles were officially unveiled at a press conference at the EV Motors headquarters in Lagos.

This collaboration highlights both organisations’ commitment to investing in local talent and expanding Nigeria’s sports and entertainment ecosystem.

The winners of the highly anticipated face-offs—Portable vs. Charles Okocha and Mr Real vs. Idowest—will each drive home a brand-new electric vehicle. The high-profile prizes add massive momentum to what is already tracking to be the biggest edition of ‘Chaos in the Ring’ yet, scheduled for July 31 at the Balmoral Convention Centre.

Group Managing Director, EV Motors, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, emphasized that the partnership is built on long-term shared values.

“This partnership isn’t just for now. It’s a long-term relationship between two Nigerian brands that believe in the Nigerian dream,” Okonkwo stated. “We don’t believe in Japa (emigration). We believe in transforming Japa into Japada (returning home) by creating opportunities here at home. Nigeria has some of the greatest talents in the world, and boxing is one of the strongest examples of that.”

Okonkwo added that the initiative aims to change lives, reward excellence, and show young Nigerians that their dreams are achievable domestically.

The brain behind ‘Chaos in the Ring’ and Group Managing Director of Balmoral Group, Dr. Ezekiel Adamu noted that the platform was designed to solve a critical infrastructure gap.

“Talent is the greatest export Nigeria has,” Adamu said. “Africa has never lacked talent. What we’ve lacked is a platform.”

Adamu highlighted the economic transformation the event has brought to local athletes:

“Before now, Nigerian boxers routinely earned less than ₦50,000 per fight, but currently, fighters now earn life-changing purses, sign international contracts, and access global platforms.

“Previous editions generated over 2 billion video views and 4.2 billion digital impressions, securing global broadcast distribution on DAZN.

“Our dream has always been to reverse the narrative, so that international athletes begin looking to Africa as a destination for opportunity. We’re already seeing that happen,” Adamu said.

The upcoming July 31 event will merge elite professional boxing, celebrity rivalries, and live music, marking a new milestone for African sports entertainment.

EV Automobiles is a subsidiary of Nedcomoaks Group and is one of Nigeria’s leading electric mobility companies, committed to accelerating the country’s transition to sustainable transportation through electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and innovative mobility solutions.