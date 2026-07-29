Ajayi Fails in Bid to Become Commonwealth Games’ Fastest Sprinter, Settles for Bronze

Team Nigeria’s quest for the men’s 100m gold of the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Game failed to yield dividend last night as favourite sprinter for the precious medal, Kanyisola Ajayi, could only settle for the bronze with 9.90secs.

It was a far cry from his national record of 9.84secs which he set months before coming here for the Games.

Cameroonian Emmanuel Eseme took the gold with a new Games Record of 9.83secs. Lachlan Kennedy of Australia won the silver with a PB of 9.85secs.

Earlier in the semifinals, two other Nigerian sprinters, Favour Ashe and Adekalu Nicolas Fakorede, failed to reach the final race.

Ashe finished sixth with 10.07secs in the semifinal 1 won by Cameroonian Emmanuel Eseme with the best time of 9.89secs going into the final. Fakorede similarly failed to make the cut, placing fourth with 10.06secs in the third semifinal.

In the women’s version of the short sprint, Blessing Ogundiran failed to come out to the track to run in the semi final won by English lady, Imani Lansiquot in 11.13secs.

Even Rosemary Chukwuma that ran switched off after 50meters, to finish last in the semifinal won by Australian Torrie Lewis in 11.00secs. The third Nigerian in the women’s 100m semifinal, Oluebube Ezechukwu placed fourth in 11.23 secs to miss the cut for the final.

Speaking with Nigerian track & field reporters at the mixed zone after her race, Rosemary Chukwuma claimed that she aborted the semifinal race because of her recurring hamstring injury.

In the women’s high jump, Team Nigeria’s Temitope Adeshina was joint leader with Jamaica’s Lamara Distin who also jumped 1.82m before drizzling rain interrupted the event.

Oyesade Olatoye was also no way near the podium in the women’s hammer throw event won by Canada’s Camryn Rogers with a new games record of 74.91m. Olatoye finished 8th with 63.27m.

It was also a not too impressive day for Team Nigeria from the weightlifting venue inside the SEC Exhibition Centre where Ruth Imoleayo Ayodele finished seventh in the overall standing of the women’s 63kg category. Her best lift in the Snatch was 88 as against the 102 by Canadian Maude Charrion who also led the Clean and Jerk to total 232 points to win the gold. Sarah Davies Smale of England won the silver while Femily-Crystie Notte with 206 coefficient points settled for the bronze.