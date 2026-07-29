GOC Urges Commanders to Leave Lasting Legacy, Inaugurates Education Projects at Command Day Secondary School

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Abdulrahman Babalola, has urged commanders at all levels to ensure they leave every place better than they met it through purposeful leadership and impactful initiatives.

Babalola gave the charge on Tuesday while commissioning several educational and infrastructural projects at Command Day Secondary School, Oshodi, Lagos.

The projects include a 300-seat Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centre, a Mathematics Laboratory, a remodelled conference room, repainting of the entire school, the refurbishment of a coaster bus, construction of students’ and staff furniture, and the procurement of 95 laptops, 55 ceiling and wall fans, two refrigerators, among other facilities aimed at improving teaching and learning.

Speaking at the event, the GOC said the projects align with the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, and underscore the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing welfare and educational infrastructure across its formations and units.

According to him, the initiatives will provide a more conducive learning environment for the children of military personnel while reassuring troops, particularly those deployed on operations, that the welfare of their families remains a priority.

Babalola also commended the Commandant of the school, Lieutenant Colonel DS Yakubu, for executing projects that would have a lasting impact on the school community.

In his remarks, Yakubu expressed appreciation to the GOC and the leadership of the Nigerian Army for their continued support towards improving educational standards in Command schools.

The event was attended by senior military officers, commandants of Command schools, members of staff and other invited guests. It featured the presentation of souvenirs to the GOC, a tour of the newly commissioned projects and a group photograph.