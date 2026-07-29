Malawi Edge Super Falcons in WAFCON Defence Opener in Rabat

Debutants Malawi produced one of the biggest shocks in the history of women football in Africa when they defeated 10-time champions Nigeria 3-2 in Rabat’s Al Madina Stadium on Tuesday night.

Despite dominating early on and creating several scoring opportunities, the Super Falcons were unable to break the deadlock in a goalless first half. The match exploded into life in the final twenty minutes. Malawi took the lead in the 73rd minute through Temwa Chawinga, before her sister, Tabitha Chawinga, doubled the advantage six minutes later.

Skipper Rasheedat Ajibade gave Nigeria hope in the 90th minute by converting a penalty, but Temwa Chawinga struck again deep in stoppage time (90+6’) to restore Malawi’s two-goal cushion.

A goal nine minutes into added time, assisted by a headed ball on the right, by substitute Uchenna Kanu brought the scoreline to 3-2, but time ran out for the Cup-holders to complete the comeback.

With Barbara Banda-led Zambia pumping six goals past Egypt in the opening match of Group C also on Tuesday, the Super Falcons will immediately turn their attention to their second Group C fixture against the rampant Zambians on Saturday, where maximum points will be essential to put their qualification drive back on track.