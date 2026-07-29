  • Wednesday, 29th July, 2026

Idi Amin’s Grandson on Verge of Winning First Boxing Medal for Uganda in 36 Years

Featured | 4 seconds ago

Idi Amin’s Grandson, Aziz Abdul, will be aiming to win Uganda’s first boxing medal today when he takes onEngland’s Damar Thomas in the quarter-finals of the 90+kg category of the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games here in Glasgow, Scotland.

A win for Abdul today will guarantee at least a bronze and make him Uganda’s first Commonwealth Games boxing medallist since Auckland  edition in 1990.

The 25-year-old who will fight the Briton in the super-heavyweight category is known by the nickname Ringo.

He wants the gold chain he wears around his neck to be replaced with a gold medal this week. He believe his “Ringo punch” will be too much for his rivals.

“Our first medal will be won on Wednesday (today). No excuse,” he says. “That’s why I’m here. I have that dream that I’m gonna go back with gold medal. That’s the reason I’m here in Glasgow right now.

“I want to do something for my country. I think the day is tomorrow (Wednesday)  for them to recognise me and for the world to recognise me. I want to be known as the Ringo the boxer.”

Abdul refused to answer when asked if he was proud to be the dictator’s grandson when asked by a reporter, but he did address the question of how he feels when he is linked to someone with such a sinister reputation.

“Sometimes people say positive about him, but others say negative about him,” he explained. “That’s why I don’t want to talk more about him.

“It’s not good to say something negative about someone who is not there, and it’s not good to say something about someone negative who was not there by the time when the incident happened, if it happened.”

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