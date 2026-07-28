Police, US Agency, ONSA Boost C-WMD Capacity to Improve Response to Threat

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigeria Police Force has concluded the final phase of its Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (C-WMD) Curriculum Development Workshop, aimed at strengthening the Force’s capacity to tackle chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats.

The workshop was organised in partnership with the United States Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), marking a significant step in enhancing the Force’s preparedness to respond to emerging security threats.

Held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the workshop marked a significant milestone in the Force’s efforts to institutionalise specialised training for officers of its Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Command.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, the event brought together high-level delegations, including the DTRA team led by Major Brittany Brown, the ONSA delegation headed by Mrs. Pamela West, and the EOD-CBRN Command under the leadership of CP Hauwa Ibrahim.

“The workshop concluded an intensive Train-the-Trainers programme aimed at embedding specialised C-WMD knowledge within the Force, thereby enhancing Nigeria’s ability to prevent, detect, respond to and investigate chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats more effectively,” the statement said.

Declaring the workshop open on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, Umar Shehu Nadada, emphasised the strategic importance of the initiative.

He noted that the evolving nature of weapons of mass destruction requires proactive policing, sustained operational training, and stronger inter-agency and international cooperation.

Disu described the workshop as “a critical investment in the Force’s operational readiness to safeguard lives, protect critical infrastructure, and fortify Nigeria’s broader security architecture.”

In her vote of thanks, CP Hauwa Ibrahim expressed appreciation to DTRA and ONSA for their collaboration in developing the curriculum.