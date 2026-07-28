House Uncovers 29 ‘Forged Documents’ Linked to ‘Fake’ PFIPC DG, Adeyemi

• Gives IGP 48 hours to produce him before its committee on Wednesday

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





House of Representatives, yesterday, said it had uncovered about 29 “forged documents” linked to the self-acclaimed Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council/Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PFIPC/PEAC), Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew.

The House gave the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, a 48-hour deadline to produce Adeyemi, who claimed to be the director-general of PFIPC/PEAC, before its panel by noon on Wednesday.

The directive was issued by the chairman of the ad hoc committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the inclusion of the purported council in the 2026 Appropriation Act, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, during a resumed investigative hearing in Abuja.

Gagdi also called on Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Dr Shamsudeen Ogunjimi, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and other relevant authorities to authorise the release of the 12 personnel identified in a security report submitted to the committee.

Gagdi said the committee reached the resolution to produce the individuals because it was concerned about safeguarding the integrity of persons and institutions mentioned during the investigation, while also seeking to authenticate documents suspected of being altered or tampered with.

He said the committee expected the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that Adeyemi appeared before the lawmakers by noon on Wednesday, particularly because several individuals and government agencies had been mentioned during the proceedings, while some documents were also alleged to have been mutilated.

The lawmaker stressed that Adeyemi’s appearance before the committee was essential to resolving outstanding questions and clarifying contentious issues before the panel would conclude its investigation and present its findings and recommendations.

The Plateau State lawmaker stated that the committee would not obstruct or interfere with investigations already being carried out by security agencies.

He explained that the legislative investigation was designed to complement the efforts of the security agencies and assist in establishing the facts surrounding the activities and status of PFIPC.

The lawmakers also directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to make available the two officials who carried out the assessment of the purported council.

The committee said their appearance would ensure that all parties received a fair hearing and provided relevant information that could assist the House in its ongoing investigation.

Gagdi revealed that the ad hoc committee had secured access to the bank account statements opened for the purported council by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), following authorisation granted by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Disclosing that the committee had uncovered 29 documents it described as fake and allegedly used by Adeyemi, Gagdi added that, according to the accountant-general, Adeyemi had taken over or hijacked a letter of authentication that was originally addressed to the presidency.