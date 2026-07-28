UBA Wins Nigeria’s Best ESG, Retail Bank Awards at 2026 Euromoney Awards

Nume Ekeghe





United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has strengthened its standing as one of Africa’s leading financial institutions after clinching two major honours at the 2026 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, emerging as Nigeria’s Best Bank for Retail and Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).

The bank in a statement noted that the awards was presented recently at The Peninsula London in the United Kingdom, celebrates banking institutions that demonstrate outstanding financial performance, innovation, customer impact and sustainable business practices.

The double recognition underscores UBA’s leadership in driving sustainable finance while expanding access to innovative banking solutions for millions of customers across Africa.

According to Euromoney, UBA distinguished itself through significant strides in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, including the launch of a Green Financing Facility to support households and businesses transitioning to renewable energy, a N5 billion financing programme in partnership with the Bank of Industry to empower women-owned businesses, and its long-term commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The publication also highlighted UBA’s efforts to embed sustainability within its operations through the deployment of solar-powered energy solutions across 50 branches and comprehensive ESG capacity-building initiatives that have trained more than 16,000 employees across the Group.

In the retail banking category, Euromoney recognised UBA’s continued expansion as one of Africa’s largest retail banking franchises. The Bank grew its customer base to over 37 million by the end of 2025, while retail revenue more than quadrupled to N429.5 billion.

The awards also acknowledged UBA’s continued digital innovation, particularly the enhancement of its award-winning AI-powered chatbot, LEO, which became Africa’s first artificial intelligence banking platform to facilitate cross-border money transfers in local currencies through the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS).

Commenting on the recognition, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, described the awards as a validation of the Bank’s unwavering commitment to creating value for customers while advancing sustainable development across Africa.

“To be recognised as Nigeria’s Best Bank for both ESG and Retail Banking in the same year sends a powerful message that sustainable banking and commercial success are mutually reinforcing.

“At UBA, we are committed to financing Africa’s future, supporting businesses and communities, promoting financial inclusion, and delivering innovative banking solutions that improve lives. These awards belong to our customers for their confidence in us and to every member of the UBA family whose dedication continues to make our vision a reality.”

Also speaking on the awards, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing, Brand and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said the recognition reflects the Bank’s enduring commitment to putting customers at the centre of everything it does.

“These awards are a powerful affirmation of our Customer First philosophy. Every innovation we introduce, every solution we develop and every investment we make is driven by our desire to create exceptional value for our customers.

“Whether it is supporting entrepreneurs with access to finance, enabling seamless digital payments, advancing clean energy financing or expanding financial inclusion across Africa, UBA remains focused on delivering meaningful impact. We are honoured that one of the world’s most respected financial publications has recognised these efforts.”

With operations in 20 African countries as well as the United Kingdom, the United States, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA continues to strengthen its position as Africa’s Global Bank, serving more than 45 million customers through innovative technology, world-class banking services and an unwavering commitment to sustainable development.