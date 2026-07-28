  • Monday, 27th July, 2026

Darma Advocates Stronger Regulation for Nigeria’s Housing Sector

Business | 5 seconds ago

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Darma, has announced plans to reform Nigeria’s housing sector through a new regulatory framework aimed at protecting homebuyers, restoring investor confidence and promoting a more transparent and accountable real estate market.

The minister made this known while delivering a keynote address titled: “Nigeria’s Housing Sector at a Crossroads: Confronting the Mortgage Failure, the Rent Crisis, the Unregulated Market, and the Road to a Sector That Finally Works for Nigerians”, at the BusinessDay Abuja Real Estate Conference 2026, held in Abuja.

He lamented that many Nigerians continue to lose their life savings to unlicensed developers, while buyers remain largely unprotected due to the absence of escrow arrangements and other regulatory safeguards.

He also noted that despite the real estate  sector contributing about 13.36 per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), making it one of the country’s largest economic sectors, the absence of a comprehensive regulatory framework continues to undermine investment and public confidence.

According to  Darma, the ministry is developing a national housing and built environment regulation policy that will introduce developer licensing, escrow protection for buyers’ funds, construction quality assurance, professional registration and a national housing industry data observatory to improve transparency and accountability across the sector.

He explained that under the proposed reforms, developers will no longer be permitted to sell housing units off-plan without obtaining the necessary licence and securing buyers’ payments in regulated escrow accounts, describing the initiative as a critical step towards protecting Nigerians from fraudulent practices and bringing the country’s housing market in line with international standards.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.