PTDF Inaugurates C’ttee to Reposition Musa Yar’Adua Varsity

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has inaugurated a nine-man high level committee to review the systems, structures, and operations of the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology (UGSET), Kaduna.

The organisation said in a statement the move was part of efforts to position the institution as a globally competitive centre of excellence.

Inaugurating the committee, the Executive Secretary of the PTDF, Prof. Shuaibu Aliyu, said the review will align the university with global best practices and support the current administration’s agenda through excellence in education, research, innovation, technology, and human capital development.

Chaired by former Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO), Dr. Farouk Ibrahim, the committee will assess the university’s governance, academic programmes as well as infrastructure.

It will also look into research, industry partnerships, and operational effectiveness, while recommending measures to strengthen its contribution to Nigeria’s energy sector and the wider economy.

Aliyu also clarified that the school is not a newly established institution but the renamed College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK), licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in 2023 as a private postgraduate university.

He noted that the university is part of the federal government’s Transnational Education (TNE) initiative, enabling strategic partnerships with leading international institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Ibrahim pledged a thorough, objective review and assured that the committee would deliver practical recommendations to transform UGSET into a leading hub for research, innovation, and capacity development in Africa.