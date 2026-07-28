TCN Foils Theft Attempt at Bauchi Substation, Recovers Tower Parts 

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at the weekend announced that it foiled an attempted theft at its 330/132kV transmission substation in Bauchi at about 9:34pm.

A statement in Abuja by the company’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, stated that security personnel at the substation intercepted suspected vandals attempting to remove critical tower members. “The suspects fled the scene on sighting the guards,” she explained.

An inspection of the area, the TCN said, led to the recovery of 12 transmission tower angle irons, one heavy-duty metal measuring scale, and a white pickup truck believed to have been used for the operation.

“The recovered items and the vehicle have been handed over to the Railway Division Police Station, Bauchi, for further investigation. No equipment was carted away and no injuries were recorded during the incident,” the organisation stressed.

TCN commended the prompt response of its security team, whose vigilance, it said, prevented the theft of or damage to the critical transmission infrastructure.

It reiterated the need for host communities to report suspicious activities around power installations to security agencies or the nearest TCN office.