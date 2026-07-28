APC Hails Yilwatda at One, Projects 2027 Victory

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The All Progressives Congress (APC), has celebrated the first anniversary of Professor Nentawe Yilwatda as the National Chairman, describing his tenure as a turning point for the ruling party.

In a statement on Sunday in Sokoto, the party said the past 12 months had been used to rebuild trust and reposition the APC ahead of future contests.

According to the statement by the Chairman’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Yusuf Dingyadi, Yilwatda inherited a difficult political climate but moved quickly to restore confidence.

The party noted that his approach centered on reconciliation, consultation and institutional reforms that have calmed tensions within the ranks.

The APC said remarkable progress had been recorded in strengthening internal democracy under Yilwatda. It added that the period also witnessed deliberate efforts to reconcile aggrieved members and bring them back into the fold, a development it said has strengthened the party nationwide.

The statement highlighted what it called an inclusive leadership style by the chairman, saying this had enhanced cooperation within the National Working Committee, party elders and stakeholders across the country, and had resulted in greater unity and renewed confidence in the APC brand.

At the National Secretariat, the party said administrative processes had been overhauled, stating that operations were now more efficient, transparent and accountable, while party structures at the ward, local government and state levels have been revitalized to better serve members.

Pointing to expanded engagement with key demographics, the party said it has deepened outreach to youths, women, persons with disabilities and grassroots supporters, noting that this was part of a broader consultation for electoral victory.