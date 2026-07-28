Dakuku Peterside: Green Maritime Key to Global Competitiveness, Profitability

• Says, decarbonisation no longer optional for shipping industry

Wale Igbintade





Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has urged maritime stakeholders to embrace decarbonisation and sustainable shipping practices, describing green maritime as a strategic business imperative that enhances competitiveness, profitability and access to capital, rather than merely an environmental obligation.

Peterside made the call yesterday while delivering the keynote address at a high-level webinar organised by Naturehedge in collaboration with the West Africa Green Economic Development Institute (WAGEDI), Gregory University, SSA Hub and the Sustainable Energy Practitioners Association of Nigeria (SEPAN).

Speaking on the theme, “Green Maritime: Strategy and Operations Beyond Optics,” he said the global shipping industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation, driven by stricter environmental regulations and growing investor demand for sustainable business practices.

According to him, green maritime encompasses environmentally sustainable practices, technologies and policies aimed at reducing the shipping industry’s impact on the environment, while also improving operational efficiency and long-term commercial viability.

Peterside noted that organisations that successfully integrate decarbonisation, digitalisation, innovation and operational excellence into their business models would be better positioned to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.

He stressed that sustainability should no longer be viewed as a public relations exercise or regulatory obligation but as a source of measurable commercial value.

“Green maritime is about environmentally sustainable practices, technologies and policies that reduce impact on the environment,” he said.

The former NIMASA boss observed that the introduction of tighter International Maritime Organization (IMO) carbon-intensity rules in 2026, coupled with the expanded application of the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) to shipping, has made environmental compliance an unavoidable reality for the industry.

He urged shipowners and operators to adopt practical measures such as voyage optimisation, just-in-time port arrivals, alternative fuels including methanol, ammonia and liquefied natural gas (LNG), digital technologies and continuous safety-focused workforce training to improve efficiency while reducing carbon emissions.

According to Peterside, regulatory compliance represents only the minimum requirement, while genuine competitive advantage lies in embedding sustainability into daily operations, data management and financial decision-making.

The webinar drew participation from shipowners, shipping operators, port authorities, regulators, financiers and energy sector stakeholders, underscoring growing interest in accelerating Africa’s transition to sustainable maritime operations.

Also speaking, President of the Governing Council of REEEAA and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of SEPAN, Professor Magnus Onuoha, announced that the webinar would serve as a precursor to a major pan-African strategic workshop scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana.

He said the workshop would deepen regional collaboration and strengthen Africa’s capacity to advance green economic development and maritime decarbonisation.

In her presentation, the Managing Director of Damen Shipyards South Africa, Madam Hermione Manuel, described green maritime as the convergence of sustainability, regulatory compliance and commercial competitiveness, highlighting the company’s hybrid vessel initiatives as practical examples of innovation in the sector.

The organisers said the webinar is the first in a series of engagements leading to the Accra workshop, aimed at enhancing strategic and operational expertise across Africa’s maritime industry as it prepares for a low-carbon future.