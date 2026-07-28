SSANU Seeks Implementation of 2026 FGN/SSANU Agreement

• Urges fulfilment of N1.3 trillion university revitalisation

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has asked the federal and state governments to urgently commence the implementation of the 2026 FGN/SSANU Agreement.

It welcomed the HOPE-EDU programme and the 2026 TETFund intervention of about N2.53 billion for each public university.

It however, stressed that TETFund is supplementary and must not replace adequate government funding, regular budgetary releases and the fulfilment of the N1.3 trillion naira public university revitalisation commitment.

While hailing the agreement signed by both parties last month, SSANU said the government should release the funds for the implementation and payment of arrears of the approved review to its members without further delay.

In a communique issued at end of its 55th National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, SSANU described the deal as a landmark achievement made possible through the resilience, unity and sacrifices of members nationwide.

The communique signed by SSANU National President Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, the union said that after extensive deliberations on the issues, “NEC commended the historic signing of the 2026 FGN/SSANU Agreement on 29th June, 2026, which concluded years of re-negotiation and collective struggle describing it as a landmark achievement made possible through the resilience, unity and sacrifices of SSANU members nationwide.

It however warned against the denial of negotiated benefits, punitive postings, delayed promotions, harassment or any form of victimisation arising from members’ participation in lawful union activities.

It also noted with satisfaction that the agreement provides for a 35 percent upward review of emoluments through the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA), improved Earned Allowances, staff training and development, protection of non-teaching positions and equal career progression opportunities for qualified degree holders up to CONTISS 15”.

SSANU further said it resolved that the implementation of the agreement must be done promptly, fully and without encroachment and discrimination.

“Council also called for the immediate activation of the Implementation Monitoring Committee of the agreement as contained in the document in order to ensure compliance and address violations.

“NEC seriously warned against the denial of negotiated benefits, punitive postings, delayed promotions, harassment or any form of victimisation arising from members’ participation in lawful union activities.

The association further affirmed that the agreement applies only to constitutionally recognised members of SSANU, whose membership is established through voluntary admission, registration and payment of check-off dues in various branches.

SSANU directed all branches to maintain accurate and verifiable membership records and report all cases of non-compliance, marginalisation or victimisation through the appropriate Union structures.

It welcomed the HOPE-EDU programme and the 2026 TETFund intervention of about N2.53 billion for each public University.

It however, stressed that TETFund is supplementary and must not replace adequate government funding, regular budgetary releases and the fulfilment of the N1.3 trillion naira public university revitalisation commitment.

“Government is urged to publish a transparent account of funds released, projects completed, outstanding obligations, and to invest in accommodation (staff & students), electricity, laboratories, research, digital infrastructure, cyber security and staff development,” it said.

SSANU commended the federal government, the expanded Tertiary Institutions Negotiation Committee and all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies for bringing the renegotiation process to a logical conclusion.

It also commended the National Universities Commission for forwarding the signed Agreement to all Public Universities and Inter University Centers and apprentices the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.