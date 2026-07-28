AEDC Promotes 1,126 Employees to Boost Career Growth 

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has announced the promotion of 547 employees and the approval of 579 step increments following the successful conclusion of its 2025 performance appraisal exercise, reaffirming the company’s commitment to recognising excellence, rewarding performance and building one of Africa’s most admired workplaces.

The milestone, it said in a statement, reflects AEDC’s deliberate investment in its people as the company accelerates its transformation into a customer-centric, high-performing electricity distribution company with global standards and pan-African aspirations.

Speaking on the development, the AEDC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Chijioke Okwuokenye, described the announcement as another significant milestone in the company’s people transformation journey.

“Our people remain our greatest asset and the foundation upon which AEDC’s future will be built. Today’s announcement is more than a reward for performance; it is a reaffirmation of our belief that excellence should always be recognised, talent should be nurtured and hard work should create opportunities for growth.