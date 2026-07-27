Operation Delta Sentinel: How the Nigerian Navy is Turning the Tide Against Crude Oil Theft

More than 580 operations, 91 suspects arrested, 58 illegal refining sites destroyed, 48 illegal storage facilities dismantled, 239 dugout pits deactivated, 4.7 million litres of stolen petroleum products recovered, three motor tankers intercepted carrying over 1,000 metric tonnes of suspected stolen crude, and 84 kilometres of critical oil pipelines protected tell the story of the Nigerian Navy’s intensified offensive against crude oil theft under Operation Delta Sentinel between April and June 2026. Driven by intelligence-led operations and sustained military pressure across the Niger Delta and beyond, it has become one of the country’s most aggressive efforts to dismantle illegal refining networks, secure oil infrastructure and support Nigeria’s drive to increase crude oil production. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Operation Delta Sentinel was launched by the Nigerian Navy (NN) as a dedicated maritime security operation to combat crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism and other forms of economic sabotage threatening Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The operation forms part of the navy’s broader mandate to secure the nation’s maritime domain while supporting the federal government’s efforts to boost crude oil production, protect strategic national assets and strengthen economic stability.

However, it entered a more intensive phase under the leadership of Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, who, after assuming office on October 24, 2025, made the operation a key priority.

In April 2026, rather than allowing the initial phase to wind down, Abbas approved a 90-day extension to sustain operational momentum and ensure economic saboteurs are driven out of business.

That extension provided the platform for the second-quarter operations, during which naval personnel intensified intelligence-led raids, expanded inter-agency collaboration and significantly increased the scale of enforcement across the Niger Delta and adjoining maritime corridors.

Inside the Nigerian Navy’s War on Crude Oil Theft

In the tangled mangrove swamps of Egboama and Ogbogolo, where waterways disappear beneath dense vegetation and illegal operators rely on difficult terrain to evade security forces, personnel from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH uncovered a concealed illegal refining camp hidden deep within the creeks with dugout pits, refining ovens, reservoirs, storage tanks and the infrastructure needed to process stolen crude oil.

It was not an isolated operation. It was one of more than 580 operations carried out across the Niger Delta between April and June 2026 under Operation Delta Sentinel, the Nigerian Navy’s flagship campaign against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and maritime economic sabotage.

Thus, between April and June 2026, the navy recorded more than 580 operations, 91 suspects arrested, 58 illegal refining sites destroyed, 48 illegal storage facilities dismantled, 239 dugout pits deactivated, 4.7 million litres of stolen petroleum products recovered, three motor tankers intercepted carrying over 1,000 metric tonnes of suspected stolen crude, and 84 kilometres of critical oil pipelines protected.

Dismantling the Infrastructure of Illegal Refining

Rather than simply arrest suspects, the navy also concentrated on destroying the infrastructure that enables crude oil theft to thrive. Thus, during the quarter, naval personnel destroyed 58 illegal refining sites and 48 illegal storage facilities.

They also deactivated 239 dugout pits—crude-filled holes carved into creek banks and used as makeshift storage tanks, while destroying 13 refining ovens used to convert stolen crude into diesel, kerosene and other petroleum products destined for the black market.

In addition, 53 reservoirs were deactivated, while 17 pipeline connections vulnerable to illegal tapping were secured as part of the Navy’s protection of 84 kilometres of pipeline infrastructure during the quarter.

Most of these operations followed a familiar pattern. Intelligence reports would identify suspected locations before combined land and maritime teams navigated difficult terrain for hours to locate facilities deliberately concealed within the creeks.

Millions of Litres Recovered from Criminal Networks

Operation Delta Sentinel also yielded significant recoveries of stolen petroleum products.

Between April and June 2026, naval personnel recovered approximately 4.7 million litres of petroleum products, comprising 2.31 million litres of stolen crude oil, 2.38 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), more than 6,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), alongside assorted refined petroleum products recovered from tanks, reservoirs and drums across numerous illegal refining locations.

Weapons, Communications Equipment and Logistics Expose Organised Operations

The discoveries made during the operations extended well beyond stolen petroleum products. Naval teams recovered 12 outboard engines, 18 handheld radios and 328 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

They also seized suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-making materials, industrial hoses used to siphon crude directly from pipelines, a pump-action gun, and vehicles deployed to transport both stolen products and personnel.

Taken together, the recoveries point to criminal organisations operating with structured logistics rather than isolated opportunistic thieves.

The communications equipment and marine engines suggest coordinated movement across the creeks, while the ammunition and suspected IED materials indicate a readiness to confront security forces when necessary.

The navy also seized 11 boats, dismantled three or more militant camps and hideouts, established one new forward security outpost to maintain its presence in cleared areas, and secured 17 wellheads and pipeline connections that had been targeted for illegal tapping.

Extending the Fight Beyond the Creeks

Operation Delta Sentinel has not been confined to illegal refining camps hidden within the mangroves. Recognising that stolen crude must eventually leave Nigeria’s waters, the Navy intensified efforts against vessels transporting illicit cargo offshore.

During the quarter, naval personnel interdicted three motor tankers. The MT Mkpodu was intercepted carrying an estimated 480 metric tonnes of suspected stolen crude oil. The MT Westaf was found with approximately 459 metric tonnes of suspected stolen crude.

In a follow-up operation, the MT Stelos K was also arrested while believed to be carrying more than 100 metric tonnes of suspected stolen crude.

Collectively, the three vessels accounted for over 1,000 metric tonnes of crude oil removed from the illegal export chain in a single quarter, preventing cargo that would otherwise have entered international markets.

Mapping the Frontline of the Operations

The navy’s operational assessment identifies Rivers, Delta, Abia, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States as the country’s most vulnerable locations for crude oil theft, with Rivers State remaining the principal operational focus.

Among the communities repeatedly identified as hotspots are Bonny, Soku, Okirika, Onne, Ndoni, Abua-Odual, Egbaoma/Ogbogolo and Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni. However, the operational footprint proved even broader.

In a separate account covering the same reporting period, the Director of Naval Information, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, stated that operations extended across Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and Lagos States, highlighting the geographical spread of the criminal networks involved and reinforcing the need for coordinated operations beyond traditional oil-producing communities.

Linking Security Operations to Upsurge in National Oil Production

Undoubtedly, the success of Operation Delta Sentinel can be linked to improvement in Nigeria’s crude oil production.

According to the NN, national crude production reached a peak of 1.89 million barrels per day by June 2026, while production increased by 18 per cent between the first and second quarters, an improvement it attributed to intensified anti-crude theft operations.

The independently reported figure released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) placed Nigeria’s June 2026 production at 1.735 million barrels per day.

Although slightly lower than the navy’s figure, it still represented the country’s highest production level since April 2020 and placed Nigeria at 104 per cent of its OPEC production quota.

The CNS Operational Strategy

Since assuming office as Chief of the Naval Staff on October 24, 2025, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas has made Operation Delta Sentinel the centrepiece of the Nigerian Navy’s campaign against economic sabotage.

Rather than allowing the operation to wind down after the initial phase, Abbas directed in April 2026 that it be extended by 90 days. That decision proved significant, as it enabled the navy to sustain pressure throughout the second quarter, producing many operational results with the CNS maintaining close operational oversight.

Following successful raids on illegal refining camps in the Egbaoma/Ogbogolo axis of Ahoada West, Rivers State, he personally commended the participating units and directed the Commander of the Task Group, Rear Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim, to sustain pressure on the criminal syndicates operating in the area.

His approach has consistently prioritised intelligence-led operations supported by technology and inter-agency collaboration over routine patrols. One example came when Forward Operating Base Bonny uncovered four concealed dugout pits containing 17,500 litres of suspected stolen crude oil hidden beneath dense vegetation in the Opotumbi area. The discovery resulted from maritime surveillance technology rather than a conventional patrol, an approach the CNS has encouraged commands across the Niger Delta to replicate.

Sustaining the Pressure

Viewed in its entirety, Operation Delta Sentinel reflects a sustained effort to weaken crude oil theft at every stage of the criminal supply chain.

Onshore, the Nigerian Navy has concentrated on dismantling illegal refining infrastructure and securing vulnerable oil facilities. Offshore, it has pursued vessels transporting stolen crude beyond Nigeria’s territorial waters.

At the same time, forward security outposts and protected pipeline corridors are intended to prevent criminal groups from quickly re-establishing operations after military raids and as the figures from the second quarter of 2026 confirmed, it underscored both the scale of the challenge and the intensity of the navy’s ongoing campaign against crude oil theft.