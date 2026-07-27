  • Monday, 27th July, 2026

Legend Unveils New World-Class Conference Facility 

Business | 2 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede 

Legend Hotel Lagos  Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, has unveiled the Herbert Wigwe Auditorium, a state-of-the-art event and conference facility that is redefining the meetings and events landscape in Lagos.

Named in honour of the late Herbert Wigwe, the auditorium represents a significant milestone for the hotel and further strengthens Lagos’s  capacity to host world-class conferences, corporate gatherings, product launches, executive forums and industry events.

The  new auditorium combines a modern, purpose-built design with premium audiovisual capabilities; a flexible, collapsible layout that can be adapted for different event formats, from intimate executive sessions to large-scale conferences and a contemporary interiors and high-spec facilities designed to meet international event standards.

The auditorium  is  in a strategic airport location, offering guests convenient access just 8–10 minutes from both the local and international terminals of Murtala Muhammed Airport.

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