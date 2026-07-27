Citi Marks Global Community Day, Trains Over 100 Students

Nume Ekeghe

Citi has reinforced its commitment to financial inclusion and youth empowerment by providing financial literacy training to more than 100 students in Lagos as part of its annual Global Community Day initiative.

The programme, implemented in partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), focused on equipping students with practical skills in budgeting, saving and responsible financial decision-making, reflecting Citi’s broader strategy of expanding financial capability and supporting inclusive economic growth.

The bank in a statement noted that the Global Community Day is Citi’s flagship volunteer initiative that mobilises employees, alumni, family members and friends across its global network to contribute their time and expertise to community development projects in the countries where the bank operates.

Commenting on the initiative, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Citibank Nigeria Limited, Nneka Enwereji, said the bank remains committed to expanding financial capability through strategic partnerships that create lasting social impact.

She said, “Through Global Community Day, we continue to invest in initiatives that expand financial capability and support inclusive economic growth. Our collaboration with Junior Achievement Nigeria enables us to deliver meaningful, practical learning experiences that equip young people with the tools to succeed.”

Also commenting, Acting Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, Olaolu Akogun, said the partnership continues to provide students with practical financial knowledge and confidence needed to thrive in an increasingly dynamic economy.

“At Junior Achievement Nigeria, we are committed to equipping young people with the skills and mindset needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving economy. Our longstanding partnership with Citi continues to create meaningful opportunities for students to gain practical financial knowledge and build confidence in their future. Initiatives like this demonstrate the impact of collective action in advancing youth empowerment and economic inclusion,” he stated.