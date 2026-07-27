Olanipekun’s 50th Year at the Bar: The Man. The Bar. The Institution

By Raheem Akingbolu

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‎Great lawyers win cases. Exceptional lawyers shape the law itself. The rarest, however, leave footprints far beyond the courtroom. They build institutions, mentor generations, defend constitutional democracy and redefine the standards of professional excellence. For fifty years, Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN, has remained firmly within that distinguished league.

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‎As he marks half a century since his call to the Nigerian Bar, Nigeria is celebrating far more than an accomplished advocate. It is celebrating a legal institution whose influence has extended beyond law reports and courtrooms into the wider spheres of justice, public service, education, philanthropy and national development. Few lawyers have combined forensic brilliance with institution-building as consistently and successfully as Olanipekun.

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‎His remarkable journey is not measured simply by the number of landmark cases he has won or the prestigious offices he has occupied. It is reflected in the constitutional principles he helped shape, the democratic values he defended, the minds he has nurtured, and the countless lives transformed through his philanthropy. Over five decades, he has demonstrated that the true measure of greatness lies not only in personal achievement but also in the enduring impact one leaves on people, institutions, and society.

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‎Ironically, the legal profession almost lost him before it found him.

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‎As a young student, Olanipekun’s first love was English Literature. Inspired by the brilliance of the renowned poet and scholar, Professor Niyi Osundare, he dreamt of studying English and followed a similar academic path like role model, who incidentally was his senior in Secondary School. When he eventually shared that ambition with his mentor, Osundare gently redirected him, insisting that the future belonged to professional courses and therefore encouraged the young Wole to study Law instead. It was advice that would alter the course of Nigerian legal history.

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‎Even then, the decision was far from settled. His father, Pa Isaac Olanipekun, a devout Anglican, initially opposed a legal career, believing as many parents of his generation did that success at the Bar was tied to secret cults. He preferred that his son study Mass Communication. Providence, however, intervened. An admission to study Law at the University of Lagos, reinforced by timely counsel from respected mentors, finally settled the matter. Looking back today, it is difficult to imagine what Nigeria’s legal profession might have lost had events unfolded differently.

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‎Called to the Nigerian Bar in July 1976, Olanipekun quickly distinguished himself through uncommon diligence, meticulous preparation, and an exceptional command of advocacy. Those qualities have remained the defining features of a career that has endured for fifty years, earning him a place not merely among Nigeria’s finest lawyers but among the enduring institutions that have shaped the country’s legal profession.

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‎It did not take long for Olanipekun to establish himself as one of the country’s most formidable advocates. Elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1991, he steadily built a reputation for intellectual depth, painstaking preparation, and courtroom discipline. Whether handling constitutional matters, commercial disputes, or politically sensitive cases, he approached every brief with the same meticulous attention to detail. That consistency earned him not only victories but also the enduring confidence of clients, colleagues, and the Bench.

‎His imprint on Nigeria’s constitutional development is unmistakable. He led the legal team that secured the restoration of the mandate of former Oyo State Governor Rashidi Ladoja in the landmark Inakoju v. Adeleke case, a decision that fundamentally reshaped Nigeria’s constitutional understanding of impeachment by affirming that governors could not be removed through procedures that violated due process. He also successfully led the legal battles that restored the electoral mandates of former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko. Those cases remain defining milestones in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

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‎Olanipekun’s constitutional advocacy reached another high point in 2007 when he successfully challenged the attempted removal of then Vice President Atiku Abubakar by the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo. The Supreme Court’s decision reaffirmed the supremacy of the Constitution over executive discretion and reinforced one of the cardinal principles of democratic governance, that no public office, however powerful, exists above the law.

As a serving vice president, Atiku joined the then Action Congress of Nigeria and obasanjo declared that he had been sacked as VP. He challenged it in court through Olanipekun and he won when SC said he could not be so casually sacked.

Over the years, he has also led other senior Lawyers in several presidential election petitions and other nationally significant disputes, further cementing his reputation as one of the country’s foremost constitutional lawyers.

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‎Yet, reducing Wole Olanipekun’s legacy to courtroom triumphs alone would tell only a part of the story. His influence within the legal profession has been just as profound. As former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in old Ondo State, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Life Bencher, former Chairman of the Body of Benchers and member of several strategic legal institutions, he has consistently championed judicial independence, professional ethics and institutional reform. Those leadership roles reflected not merely professional recognition but the confidence reposed in him by the legal community over several decades.

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‎Perhaps his greatest investment has been in people. Through his chambers, hundreds of young lawyers have passed under his guidance, many of whom today occupy distinguished positions at the Bar, on the Bench, in academia, government and the corporate sector. Significantly, a remarkable number have themselves attained the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria. His approach to mentorship has always reflected his belief that the strength of any profession lies in the quality of those who inherit it. In nurturing future leaders, he has quietly ensured that his influence extends well beyond his own generation.

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‎Outside the courtroom, the same philosophy of service has shaped his contributions to education, healthcare, faith and community development. From scholarship schemes for indigent students and major educational endowments to hospitals, church projects, ICT centres, Bar facilities and empowerment programmes for widows and young entrepreneurs, his philanthropy has remained both deliberate and enduring. Long before corporate social responsibility became fashionable, Olanipekun had embraced giving back as a personal obligation, demonstrating that the finest lawyers are remembered not only for the cases they win but also for the lives they touch and the institutions they leave stronger than they found them.

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‎If the law is ultimately about building a just society, then Chief Wole Olanipekun’s legacy extends well beyond the courtroom. His life demonstrates that professional excellence finds its highest expression in service to others. Whether through landmark constitutional advocacy, principled leadership within the legal profession, generous investment in education, healthcare and community development, or his unwavering commitment to mentoring younger lawyers, he has consistently shown that influence is most meaningful when it outlives personal success. The institutions he has strengthened, the professionals he has nurtured and the countless lives touched by his philanthropy together form a legacy that no law report can fully capture.

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As Chief Wole Olanipekun celebrates his fifty years at the Bar, Nigeria honours far more than one of its finest advocates. It celebrates a statesman of the law, a guardian of constitutionalism, and a builder of enduring institutions whose contributions have become woven into the nation’s democratic and legal history. In an era yearning for principled leadership and lasting values, his journey stands as compelling proof that the greatest lawyers are remembered not for the verdicts they secure, but for the institutions they strengthen, the people they inspire, and the generations they prepare to carry the torch long after they leave the courtroom.‎