FCMB Moves to Unlock Capital for Healthcare Growth

Kayode Tokede

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) will this week convene healthcare operators, financiers, investors, policymakers, development partners and industry experts at the inaugural Healthcare Summit to explore financing and partnership opportunities for building a stronger and more sustainable healthcare sector in Nigeria.

The summit, themed, “Financing Growth: Unlocking Opportunity, Building the Future of Healthcare,” reflects FCMB’s commitment to supporting strategic sectors of the Nigerian economy through innovative financing, partnerships and capacity building that promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Salako, will deliver the keynote address, “The Future of Healthcare Financing in Nigeria,” setting the tone for discussions focused on the financing and delivery priorities shaping the sector.

Speaking ahead of the summit, MD/CEO of First City Monument Bank, Yemisi Edun, said healthcare is critical to Nigeria’s economic development and that sustainable healthcare delivery requires collaboration across the public and private sectors.

She said, “A resilient healthcare system is fundamental to the wellbeing and productivity of every nation. At FCMB, we recognise that sustainable healthcare delivery requires more than clinical excellence. It also depends on access to appropriate financing, sound business management, strategic partnerships and long-term investment. The FCMB Healthcare Summit will bring key stakeholders together to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships and identify practical approaches that can help healthcare businesses grow sustainably and improve healthcare outcomes for Nigerians.”