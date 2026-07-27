Overland Appointed Official Airline for Itsekiri Global Homecoming 

One of Nigeria’s successful carriers, Overland Airways, has announced its appointment as the Official Airline Carrier by the organisers of the Itsekiri Global Homecoming holding August 16 to 22, 2026.

The Itsekiri Global Homecoming, which also features activities marking the 5th anniversary of the coronation of the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwase III, is billed as the premier gathering of sons, daughters and friends of the Itsekiri nation from Nigeria and the diaspora.

Chief Executive Officer of Overland Airways, Capt. Edward Boyo, who is a prominent Itsekiri indigene said: “The Management and Staff of Overland Airways congratulate His Majesty Ogiame Atuwase III on the 5th anniversary of ascending the throne of his fathers and join the millions of Itsekiri worldwide to pray for health, peace and prosperity during his reign. Overland Airways is proud to be associated with the Itsekiri Global Homecoming. This celebration aligns with Overland Airways commitment over the past 24 years of its existence to provide air connectivity and promote economic, cultural and trade relations within the communities we serve.”