Stakeholders Highlight Nigeria’s Digital Innovation Challenges

Emma Okonji

Industry stakeholders in Nigeria’s telecoms sector, at the weekend, reflected on Nigeria’s telecommunications journey, and highlighted the country’s digital innovation challenges from the inception of digital era.

The stakeholders however gave reasons why Nigerians should be optimistic, despite past sector challenges, insisting that recent developments demonstrate that constructive engagement among government, regulators and industry is yielding tangible results and strengthening the foundation of Nigeria’s digital economy.

The stakeholders said this in Lagos during the innovative and scientific conference organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA), themed: ‘Bridging Nigeria’s Digital Divide with Scientific Innovation’.

Chairman of NITRA, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, in his welcome address, said the theme became necessary following the impact of digital and scientific innovation in the telecoms sector.

Chronicling telecoms operators’ efforts in bridging Nigeria’s digital divide through innovation, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, in his keynote address, said Nigeria’s telecommunications sector represented one of Africa’s most remarkable success stories in economic liberalisation and digital transformation. According to him, from fewer than half a million connected telephone lines before the advent of GSM in 2001 to over 200 million active subscriptions today, the sector has transformed how Nigerians communicate, transact, learn, govern and conduct business.

“Today we chronicle the contributions of telecommunications operators in bridging the country’s digital divide through sustained private sector investment, technological innovation and strategic collaboration with government and regulators. It examines the evolution of the industry from the early days of GSM to broadband, fibre-optic expansion, mobile financial services, 4G, 5G and emerging digital technologies. As we reflect on Nigeria’s telecommunications journey, there is every reason to be optimistic. Even though the challenges remain,” Adebayo said.

Chief Financial and Operations Officer, Quomodo Systems Africa, Funke Tonye Preghafi, in her presentation, said Nigeria’s digital divide, could not be effectively discussed without addressing the issue of connectivity.

According to her behind every digital service is a secure network, resilient infrastructure, integrated enterprise systems, and robust cybersecurity.