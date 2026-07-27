Coy to Advance Collaboration in Financial Services Sector

Emma Okonji

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, recently hosted the inaugural edition of Core by Interswitch, designed to foster industry collaboration and strengthen the operational excellence that drives seamless digital payment experiences.

Held in Lagos, the forum brought together more than 400 participants, including operations professionals and other stakeholders from microfinance banks, commercial banks, fintechs.

Speaking at the event, Executive Vice President, Operations and Technology, Interswitch, Babafemi Ogungbamila, said the forum reflected the company’s belief that exceptional customer experiences are built not only on innovative technology but also on the expertise, collaboration and commitment of the professionals who keep payment systems running every day.

“Every successful digital transaction is powered by professionals whose work often goes unseen but is fundamental to building trust in digital payments. Core by Interswitch was created to recognise their contribution, strengthen collaboration across the industry and create opportunities for shared learning that ultimately benefit financial institutions and the customers they serve. As digital payments continue to evolve, investing in the people and processes that power the technology is just as important as investing in the technology itself,” Ogungbamila said. Participants also highlighted the growing importance of operational excellence in sustaining resilient payment infrastructure and meeting rising customer expectations.