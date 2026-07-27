Obasanjo’s Recent Attack on Atiku Shows He’s Covertly Working for President Tinubu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group, Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum, has said the recent attack by former President Olusegun Obasanjo against former Vice-President Atiku Abubbakar was an indication that he was working covertly working for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.



The President of the group, Chief Akin Malaolu, in a statement said Obasanjo’s recent salvo was a deliberate attack against the opposition parties in Nigeria.



Obasanjo had recently penned a controversial letter to a former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba, in which he made widespread allegations that the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) financially mobilised the late former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ghali Na’Abba to impeach him.

Though Atiku had while responding to Obasanjo, accused him of bellyaching over his role in working with other well-meaning leaders in shutting down his ignoble Third Term agenda.

Malaolu noted that by dragging the name of Na’Abba into his allegation, Obasanjo knew too well that the late former Na’Abba was incapable of a right of reply.

“To respond to Obasanjo, he has to be resurrected from the dead, which the former President knows is impossible.

“Many think that the attack by Chief Obasanjo is against Atiku. Far from it. What Obasanjo did was a deliberate attack against the opposition parties in Nigeria.

“By this letter, Obasanjo has only confirmed speculations that he is working for his kinsman, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to actualise his second term ambition.

“The so-called Obasanjo’s support for Obi and Kwankwaso is a mere smokescreen aimed at masking his covert support for the Tinubu-led APC administration.”

Malaolu stressed that before the ADC was adopted as the Coalition party, the stakeholders of the party reached out to leaders including Obasanjo, saying that what was paramount to Obasanjo was his support for Obi.