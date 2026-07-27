  • Monday, 27th July, 2026

APC Names Hope Uzodimma Campaign Chairman for Osun State Governorship Poll

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago


Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 


The All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, as the Chairman of the National Campaign Council for the Osun State governorship election.


The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the governorship election  to hold Saturday, August 15, 2026.


National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, in a statement said the inauguration of the National Campaign Council and its Sub-Committees has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at the Transcorp Hilton Event Centre, Abuja at 12:00 noon.

The council has Governor of Yobe State,  Mai Mala Buni; President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as co-chairmen; while Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters, Hon. Ibrahim Masari, is to serve as Deputy Chairman;  whereas Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin is the Secretary of the Council.

As contained in a notice signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Morka said the party has also constituted specialised sub-committees covering Election Planning and Management; Finance and Resource Mobilisation.

Other committees were Contact, Grassroots Engagement and Mobilisation; Logistics and Campaign Management; Monitoring and Compliance; Protocol; Media and Publicity; Security; Youth Mobilisation; Special Interest (Persons with Disabilities) Mobilisation; Women’s Mobilisation; and Secretariat functions.

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