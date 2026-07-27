Cardoso, Okonjo-Iweala, Oyedele to Offer Insights on Reforms, Macroeconomic Stability, Growth Acceleration, Others

James Emejo in Abuja

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, and Director General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will lead dussions at the 7th Africa Emerging Markets Forum, hosted by the apex bank in partnership with the Emerging Markets Forum (EMF) and the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA).

Themed, “Building Resilience Amidst Geoeconomic Uncertainties”, the event is scheduled to hold between July 29 – 30, 2026 in Abuja.

The dialogue is expected to focus on practical policy choices that can help African economies strengthen resilience, sustain difficult reforms, deepen regional trade integration and position the continent for long-term growth despite increasing global economic fragmentation.

The Cardoso-Okonjo-Iweala fireside session will provide a platform for candid discussions on how African countries can preserve macroeconomic stability while pursuing reforms capable of attracting investment, boosting competitiveness and accelerating inclusive growth.

According to a statement by the central bank, the event will also feature keynote addresses by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, highlighting the growing importance of aligning fiscal, monetary and innovation policies to support sustainable development.

According to the organisers, this year’s forum aims to foster open dialogue on issues of strategic importance to emerging markets and developing economies while identifying practical policy solutions that can be adapted to the unique circumstances of individual countries.

The event underscores the shared commitment of the CBN and its partners to strengthen regional cooperation, advancing evidence-based policymaking and promoting innovative solutions that enhance Africa’s resilience and support sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

The forum will convene senior policymakers, central bankers, ministers, development partners, private-sector leaders and leading economists from Africa and around the world to examine practical policy responses to an increasingly uncertain global economic environment.

Over two days, participants will examine a wide range of issues critical to the future of emerging markets, including macroeconomic stability, regional economic integration, cross-border payments, financial technology, infrastructure, foreign direct investment, technology transfer, artificial intelligence, and the interconnected challenges of food price volatility, inflation and monetary policy transmission in fragile and post-crisis economies.

Other distinguished participants include Indermit Gill, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Development Economics at the World Bank Group; Harinder Kohli, Founding Director and Chief Executive of the Emerging Markets Forum; and Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Adamu Ahmed.