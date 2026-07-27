  • Monday, 27th July, 2026

NIMASA Boss Reaffirms Commitment to Green Shipping, Decarbonisation

Business | 1 second ago

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, has reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to advancing maritime decarbonisation, promoting green shipping practices, and strengthening marine environmental protection in line with global efforts to build a sustainable maritime industry.
Mobereola made this known during a strategic engagement with the Chief Executive Officer of Natural Eco Capital Limited, Dr. Eugene Itua, where discussions focused on initiatives aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s transition to a cleaner and more environmentally sustainable maritime sector.

During the meeting, Itua presented the Nigerian Green Shipping Excellence Programme (NGSEP) and the Green Maritime Recognition Scheme (GMRS), highlighting their potential to drive maritime decarbonisation, encourage the adoption of cleaner technologies, attract climate investments, and position Nigeria as a regional leader in sustainable shipping.
Responding, Mobereola commended the initiative, noting that partnerships with the private sector and other stakeholders are essential to achieving Nigeria’s environmental sustainability objectives. He stressed that practical, innovative and collaborative approaches are critical to addressing climate change, safeguarding the marine environment, and enhancing the competitiveness of Nigeria’s maritime industry.

The proposed initiatives are expected to support Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon maritime sector while contributing to the sustainable growth of the nation’s marine and blue economy.

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