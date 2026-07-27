Group: Tinubu’s Approval of 28,000 Army Recruitment Will Boost Fight against Insecurity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Tinubu/Dikko Again 2027 Women and Youth Centre has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the recruitment of 28,000 personnel into the Nigerian Army.

The centre said the approval, alongside the creation of four additional Army divisions, underscores Tinubu’s commitment to restoring peace and safeguarding lives and property across Nigeria, particularly in the northern region.

In a communiqué issued after its stakeholders’ meeting held in Katsina yesterday, the centre described the approval as the largest military expansion in recent years aimed at strengthening the nation’s fight against insecurity.

The communiqué, signed by the Director-General of the Centre, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, stated that the president’s security initiatives would enhance military operations against banditry, terrorism and other security threats confronting the country.

The statement read: “The approval for the recruitment of 28,000 Army personnel, which is the largest military expansion in recent years, reflects President Tinubu’s determination to strengthen the nation’s security architecture and ensure the safety of Nigerians.”

The centre also commended President Tinubu for approving additional Army divisions in Northern Nigeria—5 Division in Makurdi, Benue State; 9 Division in Ilorin, Kwara State; and 10 Division in Jalingo, Taraba State.

It further praised the Tinubu-led federal government for introducing a $3.05 billion package of social protection and human capital development programmes such as the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES), the Solutions for Internally Displaced and Host Communities (SOLID) programme and the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) initiative. In Katsina, the centre commended Governor Umar Dikko Radda, for implementing new security measures aimed at tackling insecurity.

Especially the issuance of a new executive order to strengthen security operations across the state.

According to the centre, the governor’s revolving security interventions are yielding positive results, especially during the ongoing farming season.

The centre also lauded the governor’s recruitment of 2,158 teachers, bringing the total number employed under his administration to 9,481, as well as his investments in education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

During the meeting, stakeholders, drawn from the state’s 6,652 polling units, 361 wards and 34 local government areas, pledged to mobilise grassroots support for President Tinubu, Governor Radda and all All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Tinubu/Dikko Again 2027 Women and Youth Centre, established by former Katsina State Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema, serves as a political support group for women and youths across the state.