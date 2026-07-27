DHQ: Military Has Sustained Nationwide Offensive as ISWAP Members Surrender

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have intensified nationwide offensive against terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, militancy and crude oil theft between 17 and 23 July 2026, recording significant operational successes across all theatres.

Interestingly, however, the sustained military pressure has forced a senior finance operative of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and several other high-ranking terrorist fighters to surrender to troops of Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), the Nigerian military has said.

The military also stressed that troops sustained pressure on criminal networks and strengthened the security of strategic national assets.

According to a statement by Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, the latest operational outcomes reflected the military’s coordinated approach to tackling the country’s diverse security threats through intelligence-led operations, offensive raids and multi-agency collaboration.

According to him, the operations resulted in the neutralisation of terrorists and other criminal elements, the arrest of collaborators and logistics suppliers, the rescue of kidnapped victims and the recovery of arms, ammunition and logistics intended for insurgents, kidnappers, oil thieves and other criminal groups.

He added that troops also secured strategic national corridors, including major road and rail networks, to guarantee the safe movement of people, goods and services.

In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded some of the week’s most notable successes against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Among the major breakthroughs was the foiling of an attempted infiltration of the University of Maiduguri, the reinforcement of security around the institution, the rescue of several kidnapped women and children, and the arrest of suspected logistics suppliers, collaborators and a foreign terrorist fighter.

Operation Fansan Yamma also sustained momentum in the North-West, where troops arrested terrorist collaborators accused of providing logistics, intelligence and ransom support to criminal groups. Security forces repelled attacks in Kaduna and Zamfara States and rescued 11 abducted passengers after terrorists barricaded the Gummi-Sokoto Road, while efforts to rescue the remaining victims continue.

Across the North-Central, troops under Operations Savannah Shield, Enduring Peace and Whirl Stroke intensified operations against kidnappers, militias and other armed criminals in Kwara, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and Taraba States.

The operations led to the rescue of kidnap victims, the neutralisation and arrest of several suspects, and the recovery of weapons during joint operations with local vigilantes and other security agencies.

In the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe sustained pressure on crude oil thieves by dismantling illegal refining sites and bunkering camps in Rivers State.

Troops recovered stolen crude oil, illegally refined petroleum products and equipment used for illicit refining, while several suspects linked to oil theft and pipeline vandalism were arrested. Similar joint operations in Edo State also led to the arrest of suspected kidnappers, arms suppliers and gun runners.

Meanwhile, in the South-East, Operation Udo Ka targeted criminal networks linked to IPOB/ESN, arresting suspects in Enugu State and recovering rifles and ammunition from a forest hideout believed to have been used for kidnapping and attacks on security personnel.

Major General Onoja said the operational successes demonstrated the Armed Forces’ continued commitment to dismantling terrorist leadership, disrupting criminal logistics networks and restoring security across the country’s various theatres of operation through sustained, intelligence-driven and multi-agency operations.

Senior ISWAP Finance Operative, Others Surrender to Troops

Sustained military pressure has forced a senior finance operative of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and several other high-ranking terrorist fighters to surrender to troops of Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

The latest development came against the backdrop of an increasing wave of defections from terrorist ranks, with about 46 terrorists and their family members voluntarily surrendering to troops in recent days, underscoring the growing pressure on insurgent strongholds.

In a statement, the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, said the senior terrorist operative surrendered to troops of 3 Battalion under 24 Task Force Brigade at about 6:45 a.m. on 25 July 2026 along the Ladari–Jegarawa–Tunokalia axis on the Gamboru–Wulgo Main Supply Route.

According to him, the terrorists’ decision to lay down their arms followed a series of coordinated and decisive land and air offensives carried out by Operation Hadin Kai against terrorist enclaves across the theatre.

Captain Goni disclosed that preliminary profiling identified one of the terrorist suspect as the chief finance operative of the ISWAP enclave at Jubillaram, where he was responsible for managing the group’s financial activities and logistics. He surrendered alongside two male children.

Troops Rescue 48 Kidnap Victims in Zamfara

In another development, Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued 48 kidnapped victims following a rapid response to a terrorist attack on Magami village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 26 July 2026.

According to a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, troops of Sector 2 received a distress call indicating that a large group of terrorists on about 40 motorcycles had invaded the community. The attackers were reportedly rounding up residents for abduction.

Danja said the terrorists divided their operation. One group moved into the village to gather civilians, while another group remained at the outskirts with the motorcycles, likely to serve as cover and facilitate escape after the abductions.

On arrival at the scene, troops immediately engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight. The statement noted that the intensity of the military response forced the attackers to abandon the kidnapped victims and retreat into the surrounding bush.

The prompt intervention led to the successful rescue of all 48 abducted civilians. The Theatre Command described the operation as a clear demonstration of the troops’ professionalism and commitment to protecting communities in the North West.

Regrettably, one civilian lost his life during the attack. Two others sustained gunshot wounds and were evacuated to the General Hospital, Kaura Namoda, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Following the rescue, troops launched aggressive patrols within Magami and adjoining areas. The military said the patrols were aimed at dominating the general area and preventing any further attack by the fleeing terrorists.