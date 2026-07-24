Tragedy Averted as Enugu Airline Crash Lands in Benin, Operators Confirm Incident

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu and Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

There was panic at the Benin Airport, yesterday, when a commercial flight, Enugu Air aircraft, skidded off the runway.

The incident caused panic among passengers and airport officials.

It was gathered that the said aircraft encountered difficulties while attempting to land before overshooting the runway.

A viral video obtained showed passengers calmly disembarking from the aircraft shortly after the incident under the supervision of airport officials.

No casualty or injury was reported. All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated.

The cause of the incident has yet to be officially disclosed.

However, confirming the development, the management of Enugu Air, in a statement stated that “our aircraft operating into Benin experienced a runway incursion after landing today.

“We confirm that all passengers and crew have safely disembarked and there were no injuries or casualties,” the statement said.

It said that the aircraft involved in the mishap “has been secured and the relevant aviation authorities have been notified in line with established procedures.

“An assessment of the aircraft and the circumstances surrounding the occurrence is currently underway,” it added.

The airline announced that its operations would experience “temporary adjustments to some flight schedules.”

It assured the public that, “Passengers affected by any changes will be contacted directly and provided with the necessary assistance..

“The safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority. We appreciate your understanding and will continue to provide updates through our official communication channels.”