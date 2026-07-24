DSS-Arrested Suspects Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Oriire Schools Abduction

Alex Enumah and Linus Aleke in Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced three suspects arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) to life imprisonment for their roles in the abduction of school pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State.

Justice Salim Ibrahim handed down the sentence yesterday after the defendants pleaded guilty to offences bordering on membership of Darul Salam, an affiliate of the Ansaru terrorist organisation, concealment of information relating to the abduction, and incitement through religious ideology.

The three convicts — Abdulrazak Umar, alias Abu Khalifa/Abu Khalid; Yunusa Musa, alias Yunusa Bin Musa; and Shamsu Adamu Sani, alias Abu Itisar — were arraigned by the DSS on a 10-count charge bordering on kidnapping, concealment of information and terrorism-related offences, contrary to Section 16(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

During their trial, the defendants, who were all from Niger State, also pleaded guilty to concealing information about the planning and execution of the abduction of school children and teachers in Oriire.

The charges alleged that the defendants knowingly withheld information about individuals linked to terrorist activities, participated in kidnapping, and used a messaging platform to facilitate terrorist training.

The first accused, Abdulrazak Umar, alias Abu Khalifa/Abu Khalid, pleaded guilty to Counts 7, 8, 9 and 10, which bordered on providing training and instructions, as well as inciting members of a terrorist group through a particular religious ideology.

The three defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment on Count 6. In addition, Abdulrazak Umar received life imprisonment on Counts 7, 9 and 10.

Although the DSS has yet to officially react to the judgement, there were indications that the Service might appeal the decision, particularly in view of allegations that the abductors beheaded two teachers of the Oriire school.

A senior officer in the legal department of the DSS said the Service has consistently supported the imposition of severe penalties on individuals found culpable of terrorism-related killings.

“Ever since the Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced four men to death by hanging for the June 5, 2022, attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the Service has been naturally inclined towards the payment of the ultimate price by persons found culpable of killing others,” the officer stated.

The development followed the sentencing last week of two senior commanders of the Ansaru terrorist organisation, who were also apprehended by the DSS, to life imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The two commanders — Mahmud Muhammad Usman (Abu Bara’a) and his deputy, Mahmud al-Nigeri (Mallam Mamuda) — were handed life sentences, a judgement the DSS has also indicated it would appeal.