Media Plays Crucial Role in Countering Terrorist Ideology, Says Defence Minister

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), has emphasised the role of the media in countering terrorist ideology and supporting Nigeria’s sustained efforts to address the evolving challenges of asymmetric warfare.

The Minister made the remarks while receiving the executive members of the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN), who paid him a courtesy visit at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja.

Highlighting the importance of strong collaboration between the military and the media, Musa said such a partnership was essential to ensuring that Nigerians received timely, accurate and credible information on defence and security matters.

“Terrorism begins with a radical ideology, and such an ideology cannot be defeated with military hardware alone; it must also be countered with information. The objective is to change mindsets. That is why some citizens, often unknowingly, amplify terrorist propaganda on social media. To educate the public and discourage such actions, the media plays a crucial role in disseminating the right narrative and promoting greater public awareness.

“The military really needs the media at this period of asymmetric warfare. My office will continue to maintain an open-door policy to foster a cordial relationship with the media and ensure the dissemination of accurate information to the public,” Musa said.

He also assured the delegation that the Ministry would give due consideration to DECAN’s proposals and immediately implement those that are feasible.

“We encourage defence correspondents to remain fair, balanced and professional in their reportage, as responsible journalism is vital to national security and public trust,” he added.

Earlier, the President of DECAN, Mr Odita Sunday, congratulated General Musa on his appointment as Minister of Defence, describing it as a reflection of his professionalism, competence and distinguished service to the nation.

He disclosed that the association had resolved to confer on the Minister the title of Grand Patron of DECAN during its Conference and Award ceremony scheduled for October 2026.