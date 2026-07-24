Tantalizers Assures Shareholders of Long-Term Sustainability

Kayode Tokede

The board of Tantalizers Plc has assured shareholders that the company’s emerging growth trajectory was founded on strong operational foundations that would ensure sustainable long-term profitability and returns to investors.

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Its Chairman, Adam Nuru said the company’s rebound to profitability in 2025 was as a result of a strategic decision to focus on stronger operational foundations that would support future growth and reduce execution risks.

He said the company’s turnaround reflected stronger revenue generation, improved finance income, disciplined cost management and sustained focus on operational excellence, all which would remain priorities in the period ahead.

According to him, the company recognises that while the return to profitability represents an important milestone, it is only one step in a longer journey of sustained value creation for

shareholders.

“The board remains focused on improving the quality, sustainability and scalability of earnings while maintaining prudent financial management,” Nuru said.

Tantalizers recorded a modest net profit after tax of N73 million in 2025, breaking a losing streak that saw net loss of N265.59 million in 2024.

The company recorded turnover of N2.90 billion in 2025. Grossman profit stood at N463.78 million while profit before tax closed at N83.70 million.

Nuru said the 2025 business year marked a defining periodically for the company as the company focused on transforming from its respected quick-service restaurant operator status into a diversified consumer-focused enterprise with multiple engines for sustainable growth.

He said: “Today, Tantalizers is no longer defined solely by its legacy business. We are steadily building a broader platform capable of participating in multiple sectors of the consumer economy while maintaining the operational discipline necessary to create long-term shareholder value”.