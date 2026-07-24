Like Anthony Joshua, Okoh Aiming to Win Boxing Gold for England

Duro Ikhazuagbe in Glasgow

Like several other athletes of Nigerian ancestry have done in the past, Isaac Okoh is another boxer who is trying to emulate former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua by also winning boxing gold for England.

Already, Okoh is catching the eyes here along with another femaler boxer

Ruby White, aged 19. White is a four-time European champion and seven-time national champion, in 2024 she became 48kg world champion at the U19 boxing championships.

Okoh, on the other hand won the 90kg title at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Finals, and like White, could not be more pumped.

“I’ve been buzzing,” Okoh stressed yesterday. “I feel like most amateur boxers in the UK – the Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games are two of the biggest tournaments you can compete in.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, to say you’ve competed there and hopefully bring home a medal.”

He admitted that boxing is a family affair for Okoh. His father Chris Okoh was a former Commonwealth cruiserweight champions way back in 1995.

“My dad (Chris Okoh) used to be a boxer. He won the Commonwealth title, so he knows what it’s like to get in there.

“I’m full of confidence. I’m big, tall, southpaw, tricky, very quick counter boxer.”

Okoh will also try to emulate Anthony Joshua, another boxer who won both the Commonwealth Games gold medal before stepping up to also win the 2012 Olympic Games gold medal in the heavyweight category for England.

Boxing at Glasgow 2026 is fought over three rounds of three minutes. Ten points are available each round and the boxer with the highest score takes the match – unless a knockout blow is delivered.

Athletes are split into weight categories, from Bantamweight to Super Heavyweight for men and Flyweight to Middleweight for women.