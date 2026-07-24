Python Club, Port Harcourt to Host Nigerian National Finals

The race to the World Final of this year’s International Pairs Golf Championship is gathering momentum following the official announcement of Python Golf Club, Port Harcourt, as the host venue for the Nigerian National Finals.

Billed for July 31 to August 2, the elite club tournament will see amateur golfers from across the country battle for the exclusive ticket to represent Nigeria at the global finals in Tenerife, Canary Islands in Spain between October 5 and 9, 2026.

Falcon Golf Development Company (FGDC), the official franchise holder of the event in Nigeria, is organizing the prestigious tournament.

Speaking on the preparations, FGDC Chief Executive Officer Remi Olukoya assured participants of a world-class golfing experience.

“All necessary arrangements to ensure the tournament goes as planned have been firmly put in place,” Olukoya stated, promising an exceptional outing for the competing pairs.

To deliver successful national finals, Falcon Golf Development Company is partnering with a premium lineup of corporate sponsors, including Singleton by Diageo, CyberspacePay, CyberCloud, Spar Market, Pepsi, Trueblue Energy, Jotun Paints, Sterling Global Oil Resources Limited, CAGL Global Company Limited, Alltrade Post Express among other major brands.

“We also want to thank all our partners, corporate outfits helping us to prosecute this year’s finals. We appreciate their support”, Olukoya said, promising Premium experience.

Founded in England in 1998, the International Pairs is globally recognized as the world’s largest amateur pair’s golf tournament. The championship gives everyday club golfers holding an official handicap a unique opportunity to compete at a highly competitive level, wear their national colors, and represent Nigeria on the global stage, this time on the road to Tenerife.