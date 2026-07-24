Balogun Ban: Norway Consider Filing Complaint to FIFA’s Ethics Committee

The Norwegian Football Federation is considering filing a formal complaint to FIFA’s ethics committee about the decision to suspend Folarin Balogun’s automatic one-match ban during the World Cup.

United States forward Balogun was expected to miss his side’s last-16 tie against Belgium after being shown a straight red card during their 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

But, after an intervention from US President Donald Trump, the one-match ban was suspended for 12 months. No reason was given, beyond citing a rule that allows punishments to be suspended.

Balogun started the match, which Belgium won 4-1.

In a statement provided to the BBC, NFF President Lise Klaveness said the federation had reacted with “strong concern” and a decision on whether or not to make a complaint would be made at its next board meeting.

The federation has already filed a complaint about FIFA’s first Peace Prize being awarded to President Trump.

“It is appropriate to include the Balogun case in the inquiry to FIFA’s ethics committee that we made before the World Cup regarding Fifa’s so-called peace prize award during the draw in Washington before Christmas last year,” Klaveness said.

The statement followed reports the International Olympic Committee (IOC) could also investigate FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Infantino has been an IOC member since 2020.

Section two of the Olympic charter states: “Members of the IOC will not accept from governments, organisations, or other parties, any mandate or instructions liable to interfere with the freedom of their action and vote.”

In response to a BBC request, the IOC issued a statement saying: “Complaints to the IOC ethics commission are confidential. The IOC will therefore not make any public announcement about whether a complaint has been submitted or not by an external party. The IOC will only communicate sanctions should the ethics commission decide to impose some.”